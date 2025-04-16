Holiday-Hungry Brits Still Making Room for Home Improvements in 2025

While many Brits are counting down to their next holiday, new data shows that home upgrades are still a priority on their pre-travel to-do lists.

According to a fresh survey by Statista, discretionary spending in 2025 is dominated by travel across the UK and other key countries such as the US, Germany, China, and India. But interestingly, home improvement ranks fourth globally—outranking spending on clothing, jewellery, and even wellness.

The findings, shared via a new infographic entitled “Miles Before Meals”, suggest that while holidays may be the goal, creating a comfortable home to return to is equally important.

Whether it’s small fixes or major refurbishments, Brits are still putting money into home improvements this year. Tasks like replacing draughty windows or fixing broken fittings are common ahead of summer travel.

Colin Greenslade of Colin’s Sash Windows, a business operating across the UK, says the trend mirrors what he sees from his customers. “People want to enjoy their time away, sure — but they also want to come home to somewhere that’s warm and not costing a fortune to heat,” he explained.

“We’ve had customers telling us they’re upgrading before their holidays, just so they’re not dreading the energy bills when they get back.”

With energy prices still a hot topic, and homes responsible for a big chunk of heat loss through old windows and doors , homeowners are still thinking about ways to cut down on waste and make their spaces more efficient.

Colin added: “While the beach might be calling, many are making sure their own front doors are in good shape before they go because no one wants to come back from a relaxing break only to be hit with a cold house and a warm gas bill.”