Embrace Spring Style with Big Bertha Original’s Cosy Bean Bag Innovations

Big Bertha Original™ is capturing the essence of spring with two interior design favourites: the Ultra Plush Cord Fabric collection and the elegantly understated Ivory Cord Albert Sofa set.

With its luxurious, high-pile fabric, the Ultra Plush Cord collection radiates comfort and warmth—perfect for achieving a relaxed yet refined feel in any room. The collection is available in serene seasonal shades such as Sage Green, Classic Cream, Duck Egg Blue, and the current standout, Chocolate Brown, offering a soft and welcoming update to your home décor.

In perfect harmony, the Ivory Cord Albert Sofa set delivers a beautifully tactile finish paired with a gentle, neutral tone. Its low-slung design adds to the airy, spring-ready aesthetic that’s proving popular in contemporary interiors.

Bean bag furniture continues to soar in popularity for the brand, with an uptick in sales for high-back designs, oversized bean bags, and sleek sofa styles. Impressively, over a third of recent purchases have come from new customers—marking a 10% year-on-year increase—as more households look for stylish, adaptable seating that doesn’t sacrifice comfort.

Hannah Blakey, Buyer at Big Bertha Original™, says: “This spring, we’re seeing homeowners lean into comfort and versatility. A bean bag isn’t just a playful addition to a room, but a stylish, functional piece for the modern home. Our eco-leather bean bags, for example, add a sleek, contemporary touch to living spaces, while our soft cord designs blend seamlessly with minimalist or Scandinavian interiors.”

She continues: “Bean bags come in an array of shapes, sizes, and colours, giving customers the freedom to create unique, adaptable spaces. Their lightweight design means they can be easily moved around the home, allowing people to transform their rooms effortlessly.”

To browse Big Bertha Original’s™ full collection of bean bag furniture, visit www.bigberthaoriginal.com.