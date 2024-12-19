Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company Honoured with Royal Warrant from His Majesty The King

The Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company, celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship and elegant bedroom furniture, is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a Royal Warrant by His Majesty The King.

This distinguished recognition is a significant milestone in the company’s history, affirming its commitment to quality and service. Previously granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this new appointment by King Charles III continues the company’s legacy of supplying the Royal Household with premium products.

The Royal Warrant of Appointment is a prestigious endorsement, awarded to businesses that have consistently delivered outstanding goods or services to the royal family over a minimum of five years. Known for its dedication to producing exquisite wrought iron and brass beds, the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company is proud to receive this rare honour.

A Legacy of Excellence and Royal Patronage

Since its founding in 2005, the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company has been synonymous with quality craftsmanship. Renowned for blending traditional methods with modern design, the company creates timeless beds that are both durable and elegant.

This dedication to excellence has earned the company a loyal following among discerning customers, including royal residences and luxury hotels. In 2020, the company was first granted a Royal Warrant by Queen Elizabeth II, recognising its superior bed frames. Now, this endorsement has been renewed by King Charles III, underscoring the company’s sustained commitment to excellence.

A Mark of Royal Approval

Earning the Royal Warrant from His Majesty The King is a prestigious achievement for the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company.

Amanda Oldfield, founder and managing director, expressed her pride:

“We are delighted to receive this Royal Warrant from His Majesty The King. It is an incredible acknowledgement of the hard work, passion, and attention to detail that our team puts into every bed we make. To know that the Royal Family trusts our products is an immense privilege and a testament to our commitment to quality and craftsmanship. This new Royal Warrant further enhances our longstanding relationship with the British royal family, which began with the late Queen Elizabeth II, and we are proud to continue that legacy under King Charles III.”

Sustainability and Tradition

The company’s commitment extends beyond craftsmanship to sustainability. Using locally sourced, recyclable materials like wrought iron and brass, it ensures its products are not only long-lasting but environmentally friendly.

Handmade by skilled artisans, every bed is tailored to customer specifications, offering a variety of finishes, styles, and sizes. “Each of our beds is a work of art, crafted with precision and care,” said Oldfield. “We take great pride in the skills of our craftsmen and the attention to detail in every bed we create.”

Looking Ahead

With plans to expand its range of bespoke furniture and introduce new designs that balance traditional elegance with modern style, the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company is poised for continued success.

As the recipient of His Majesty The King’s Royal Warrant, the company remains a beacon of British craftsmanship, sustainability, and quality, carrying its legacy into the future.

For more information, visit www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk.