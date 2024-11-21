Give the Perfect Christmas Gift: Media Storehouse’s Jigsaw Puzzles with 10% Off

This festive season, Media Storehouse introduces an ideal Christmas gift for puzzle lovers throughout the UK. Renowned for premium photo prints and wall art, Media Storehouse now brings the joy of puzzling to your home with their beautifully crafted jigsaw puzzles.

With a special 10% discount on all jigsaw puzzles, redeemable using the code CHRISTMASPUZZLE10 until 16th December, there’s no better time to gift a unique and memorable present.

Over Six Million Images to Choose From

Media Storehouse offers an extensive library of over six million images, ranging from stunning landscapes and iconic landmarks to adorable animals and historical moments. These images can be transformed into custom jigsaw puzzles, available in five formats: 400, 500, and 1000 pieces, as well as 300 extra-large pieces and a premium wooden 300-piece option. Whether you’re shopping for seasoned puzzlers or casual hobbyists, this variety ensures you’ll find the perfect gift for everyone.

Craftsmanship and Sustainability in Every Puzzle

Every Media Storehouse jigsaw puzzle is made from 100% recycled 1.5mm mill boards, ensuring high-quality, eco-friendly production. Each piece is precision cut for a satisfying fit and a smooth assembly process. Delivered in a sleek presentation box designed to fit most letterboxes, these puzzles offer both quality and convenience, making them a joy to gift and receive.

The Many Benefits of Puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles are more than just a pastime—they’re a thoughtful gift that brings relaxation and cognitive benefits. From enhancing problem-solving skills to relieving stress, puzzles provide entertainment for all ages. Media Storehouse’s wide selection of themes makes these puzzles perfect for solo relaxation or group fun during the festive season.

10% Off Jigsaw Puzzles: Limited-Time Offer

To make Christmas shopping easier, Media Storehouse is offering 10% off all jigsaw puzzles until 16th December with the code CHRISTMASPUZZLE10. These bespoke puzzles are crafted to order, ensuring a truly personal and meaningful gift that will be cherished long after Christmas Day.

Order Today and Spread Holiday Cheer

This Christmas, let Media Storehouse help you create a gift that combines quality, creativity, and joy. With swift international delivery and an unparalleled selection of images, Media Storehouse’s custom jigsaw puzzles are the perfect present for everyone. Visit Media Storehouse today to design your personalised puzzle and make this Christmas unforgettable.