Millions Endangering Their Health by Skipping Routine Eye Tests

Recent research launched to coincide with National Eye Health Week (23-29 September) has revealed that an alarming 19 million Britons are risking both their physical and mental health by neglecting to attend regular eye tests.

Routine eye examinations are crucial health assessments that not only monitor vision but can also identify several other serious conditions such as high blood pressure (hypertension), elevated cholesterol levels, heart disease, brain tumours, and even the risk of strokes.

There is a significant connection between poor vision and numerous chronic, debilitating conditions. A new study conducted by Johns Hopkins University has found that vision issues are directly responsible for one in five dementia cases.

Even a slight decline in vision (6/12 – halfway down an optometrist’s letter chart) is associated with a notable reduction in quality of life and poses a higher risk of depression (tripling the risk), falls (doubling the risk), and early mortality (doubling the risk).

David Cartwright, an optometrist and chair of Eye Health UK, encourages anyone who hasn’t had an eye test in the past two years to book an appointment. He explains: “Sight-threatening eye diseases and conditions such as hypertension can often have few or no noticeable symptoms. However, if caught early, they can be treated or managed effectively before they become a major concern.”

“High-street optometrists play an essential role in enhancing health opportunities for everyone. Beyond safeguarding the nation’s eye health and preventing avoidable sight loss, optometrists are able to refer individuals to get the assistance they need for a wide range of health issues, including the estimated 400,000 adults in the UK living with undiagnosed heart failure and the 88,000 people with undetected brain tumours.”

Hugo’s story offers a compelling example of how an eye examination led to the diagnosis and successful treatment of his brain tumour.

Those most likely to have missed recent eye tests include individuals from low-income households, men, and people from minority ethnic groups. Additionally, 2.5 million over-65s admit they haven’t had their eyes checked in the last two years, as recommended.

Concerns about costs need not be an obstacle to obtaining an eye test. Over 30 million Britons, including children, those aged over 60, and people on income-related benefits, are entitled to free sight tests on the NHS.

David Cartwright added: “NHS-funded provisions cover a broad range of eye care services. Free sight tests and optical vouchers are available to many people, including those on low incomes and those with an increased risk of poor eye health due to age or medical history. Individuals unable to leave their home unaided are also eligible for free domiciliary (at-home) eye tests. Additionally, Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) or local NHS teams commission translation and interpretation services, ensuring that language or communication challenges do not hinder access to eye care.”

Eye Health UK’s research further highlights how poor vision impacts everyday life, with around half (49%) of UK adults stating that the quality of their eyesight affects their ability to perform or enjoy daily tasks such as household chores, driving, reading, and hobbies.

In addition to regular eye tests every two years, unless otherwise advised by your optometrist, there are several ways to protect and improve your vision.

Lifestyle choices significantly impact eye health, regardless of genetic predisposition. Your diet, weight, physical activity, and alcohol intake all play a role in maintaining good eye health.

Shielding your eyes from harmful UV rays and avoiding smoking are also key measures to preserve vision.

Moreover, multiple studies suggest that spending more than two hours outdoors each day can reduce the risk of developing myopia (short-sightedness), even if there is a family history of the condition.

For more information on eye tests and how to look after your vision, visit visionmatters.org.uk.