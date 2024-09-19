Voda Introduces the Trans Library: The World’s Largest Free Mental Health Resource for the Trans Community

Voda has officially launched the Trans Library, the world’s largest free mental health resource aimed at supporting trans people in the midst of a mental health crisis. The collection includes 52 self-led digital wellness programmes, covering crucial topics such as managing gender dysphoria, navigating long waitlists, confronting misgendering, dealing with social media trolling, and addressing healthcare-related stigma.

This extensive resource was developed by a panel of four trans therapists, all of whom have lived experience in areas such as gender, sexuality, ethnicity, and neurodivergence. Voda also surveyed over 2,400 trans participants and consulted trans community leaders to ensure the programmes are both effective and affirming.

Voda, a mental health app specifically designed by LGBTQIA+ therapists, has launched this groundbreaking resource to meet the urgent mental health needs of the trans community at a time of increasing demand for inclusive support.

The Trans Library, released on 18 September 2024, consists of 52 digital self-led programmes, all based on evidence-backed therapy methods. The content, which is freely available via the Voda app, covers a wide array of topics, from handling gender dysphoria to coping with long waitlists and medical discrimination.

Trans individuals in the UK face significant mental health challenges, which are frequently exacerbated by systemic discrimination, lengthy NHS wait times, and an increasingly hostile political climate. Despite growing awareness of trans issues, there remains a lack of focused mental health resources for the community. Voda’s new library seeks to close this gap by offering accessible, high-quality mental health support specifically tailored to trans needs.

According to NHS data from 2018 to 2023 obtained by the BBC, wait times for gender-affirming care can stretch into 5 years, leaving many trans people in a state of prolonged distress. Meanwhile, a recent study from the University of Manchester found that the risk of a long-term mental health condition is up to five times more likely for trans people than cisgender people.

Voda’s Trans Library was created in response to the growing difficulties faced by the trans community, particularly in light of the UK government’s reaction to the Cass Review. The anticipated permanent ban on puberty blockers for youth further marginalises trans young people, underscoring the urgent need for accessible mental health resources.

This initiative is led by Voda’s Lead Psychotherapist, Chris Sheridan MBACP (they/them), with support from a panel of psychotherapists including M Fok MBACP (they/them), a non-binary counsellor; Ellis J. Johnson MBACP (he/him), a queer and trans man of colour and psychodynamic psychotherapist; and Jessy Woods MBACP (she/her), a counsellor and psychotherapist.

Chris Sheridan MBACP (Accred) FRSA (they/them) stated, “Our community has long faced mental health challenges that are often overlooked or inadequately addressed. When support is available, it is often expensive and comes with long waiting lists. We created the Trans Library to provide our community with timely access to mental health support and inclusive programmes to help individuals navigate their mental health journeys in the context of systemic oppression. We hope this ever-expanding library becomes a source of support for trans people, not only in the UK but around the world.”

Jaron Soh (he/him), co-founder and CEO of Voda, added: “It should not be the sole responsibility of trans people to self-regulate and heal from the systemic trauma they are put through. We should be changing society to rid it of stigma. But until that day comes, we hope that the library provides a much-needed safe space for trans people to find mental health support created by those who have lived through the same stigma they have.”

The library focuses on helping trans individuals manage transphobia, stigma, and discrimination. Voda’s app, which has already supported over 20,000 LGBTQIA+ users, is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This new release aims to extend essential mental health support to millions of trans people worldwide.