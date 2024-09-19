FirstAid4Sport Teams Up with South Coast RX Physiotherapy at New Forest Marathon

South Coast RX Physiotherapy partnered with FirstAid4Sport at this year’s New Forest Marathon to provide essential care and support to the participating runners.

The marathon, which attracts athletes from all over the UK, is famed for its challenging routes and beautiful natural surroundings. The event offers a range of distances, including a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and family-friendly races, appealing to runners of all abilities.

During the event, South Coast RX Physiotherapy utilised an array of FirstAid4Sport products, such as strapping tapes, massage oils, massage lotions, and hot and cold therapy packs. These items were critical in enabling the physiotherapy team to address a variety of injuries, from sprains and muscle strains to joint discomfort. This support helped runners remain in top condition throughout the race and facilitated their post-race recovery.

The partnership emphasised the event’s focus on participant safety and well-being, ensuring runners could push their boundaries with confidence, knowing expert care was readily available.

FirstAid4Sport’s involvement at the New Forest Marathon allowed the company to highlight its wide range of sports injury products, which are trusted by both athletes and physiotherapists. These products are designed to enhance performance and promote recovery, making them a valuable asset in high-demand sporting events like this one.

Dimitrios Pegioudis, Marketing Manager at FirstAid4Sport, commented: “The New Forest Marathon continues to grow in popularity, drawing runners and spectators from across the UK and beyond.

“The successful partnership between FirstAid4Sport and South Coast RX Physiotherapy for the second consecutive year is setting a new standard for athlete care at future events, and underscored the value of proper injury management and recovery.”

For more information about the New Forest Marathon, or to learn more about the products provided by FirstAid4Sport, visit www.firstaid4sport.co.uk.