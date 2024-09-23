Ribble Unveils the Allroad Ti – Pioneering the Future of Titanium Bicycles

Ribble, the UK’s leading brand for titanium bikes with a rich heritage in hand-built craftsmanship and innovative British design, has launched its latest model – the Allroad Ti titanium bike.

By combining cutting-edge 3D printing technology with traditional manufacturing techniques, Ribble claims that the Allroad Ti represents the future of titanium bicycles.

This bike has been engineered to maximise the natural strengths of titanium – its durability, resilience, and lightweight properties – while incorporating an endurance-based geometry to provide a more relaxed riding position suitable for long-distance journeys on varied road surfaces.

Constructed from corrosion-resistant 3AL-2.5V titanium, the headtube and seat tube clusters are 3D-printed, allowing for unique aerodynamic profiles optimised for performance.

An over-sized T47 threaded bottom bracket enhances stiffness and power transfer, while the D-shaped carbon seatpost offers flexibility for additional comfort, with an integrated seat clamp for ease of adjustment.

The bike also features carbon UB-2 handlebars with direct lever mounts and wake generators to improve aerodynamics and ergonomics, contributing to overall performance. The increased tyre clearance (up to 35mm) offers versatility for various terrains, and hidden mudguard mounts enable year-round riding in different weather conditions.

The use of 3D printing also allows for fully internal cable routing, resulting in sleek, clean lines that accentuate the brushed titanium finish. Each frame is hand-crafted and retains subtle markings from its maker, giving every bike a unique character.

Design highlights include a modern, streamlined frame with smooth hand-polished welds and seamless integration. Laser-etched logos and a debossed head badge, created through the 3D printing process, add to the aesthetic appeal. A wider-profile carbon fork, finished in metallic black gloss with brushed metal logos, further enhances the bike’s sleek design.

Jamie Burrow, Head of Product at Ribble, commented: “The Allroad Ti project has been an opportunity to push the boundaries of what is possible with titanium beyond basic round tube profiles.

“The additive manufacturing process has allowed us to take aerodynamic features from our Ultra range and apply them to this bike to create a high-performance titanium road bike with distinctive ride properties.

“From the initial prototype showcased at a leading industry show last year and launch today the bike has been through thousands of miles testing and multiple iterations to hone the design, ride and performance.”

The Allroad Ti is part of Ribble’s new Allroad platform, which aims to redefine what a road bike can achieve, and it sits alongside the carbon Allroad SL R, SL, and SL R e models.

All Ribble bikes are custom-made to order, and riders can customise their specifications through Ribble’s configurator tool. The Allroad Ti featured here is based on the ‘Hero’ pre-build, priced at £9,799, with further upgrades available.

Other recommended models in the range include the Allroad Ti Hero at £7,999, Allroad Ti Pro at £5,499, Allroad Ti Enthusiast at £4,099, and Allroad Ti Sport at £3,499.

For more information on the Ribble Allroad Ti, visit https://www.ribblecycles.co.uk/ribble-allroad-ti/.