Logistex Secures Major Automation Contract with Yusen Logistics (UK) Ltd in Northampton

Logistex is pleased to announce that they have won a significant automation contract with Yusen Logistics (UK) for their new 1.2 million square foot warehouse facility in Northampton.

This state-of-the-art Sustainable Distribution Centre (SDC) will provide automated shared user services for both B2B and B2C operations, with a total capacity of 240,000 pallet locations. The facility is divided into two chambers, designed for Pharmaceutical and Ambient activities.

Logistex’s role includes the provision of an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) with Aisle Changing and Fixed Aisle cranes, a tailored Automated 4-way Pallet Shuttle solution for Pharmaceutical clients, and an Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Goods to Person solution that will service both the Pharma and Ambient chambers. The Reflex warehouse system from Logistex will integrate all technologies and automation equipment, offering seamless inventory and picking control.

Justin Saw, Business Development Director at Logistex, commented: “The team at Logistex have worked closely with Yusen Logistics (UK) throughout the tender process, building a strong partnership. With the flexibility to integrate best-in-class technology, this collaboration highlights Logistex’s expertise as a top-tier systems integrator.”

Benjamin Bird, Business Development and Solutions Director at Yusen Logistics, added: “This project marks a key milestone in our goal to deliver sustainable logistics services by 2030, providing our customers with net zero warehousing solutions. It will also enable Yusen Logistics to meet future customer needs with shared user automation for B2B and D2C operations. The SDC’s proximity to the new rail terminal is also perfectly positioned to offer additional carbon reduction incentives, with ESG at the heart of the operation.”