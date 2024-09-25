Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies recently hosted a high-level meeting with senior officials from Panama at its Dubai offices, marking a potential new chapter of economic cooperation between the technology company and the Latin American nation.

The discussions revolved around forming strategic partnerships that could bring significant benefits in areas such as finance, technology, and trade.

Attendees included H.E. Eduardo Arango, Vice Minister of Domestic Trade of the Republic of Panama, Mr. Mickael Mosse, CEO and Founder of Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies, and Dr. Munir Ahmad, CEO of the Royal Office of H.H. Sheikh Abdul Hakim Al Maktoum. They engaged in detailed talks aimed at building investment ties, particularly in fintech and emerging technologies, areas where Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies is a recognised leader.

“We see immense potential in collaborating with Panama, a country that serves as a gateway to the Latin American market,” said Mr. Mickael Mosse. “At Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies, we are continuously seeking strategic investment opportunities that align with our vision of driving innovation and expanding our global footprint. Panama presents a unique opportunity for us to bring our expertise in blockchain, AI, and digital banking to new markets, enhancing the technological landscape and facilitating stronger economic growth for both parties.”

H.E. Eduardo Arango voiced similar enthusiasm, noting: “Panama is eager to explore partnerships that will enhance our financial and technological sectors. Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies has a proven track record in these fields, and we are excited about the possibilities that this collaboration could bring. This meeting is the first step in creating a framework for long-term investment and economic cooperation between our two entities.”

The discussions also highlighted how fintech could transform international trade and investment flows. With its expertise in this area, Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies could offer Panama technological solutions to improve trade, boost financial inclusion, and drive economic growth. Joint ventures and investment opportunities in digital banking, cross-border payments, and sustainable infrastructure were key areas of focus.

Dr. Munir Ahmad stressed the importance of building sustainable, long-term partnerships, saying: “The exchange of ideas and expertise between Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies and Panama is key to realising impactful growth. We are not just looking at immediate gains, but how we can co-create long-term value through collaborative projects that will benefit the economies and technological advancements in both regions.”

The 23rd September 2024 meeting sets the stage for future collaboration, with Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies identifying Panama as a strategic partner in its global expansion plans. By leveraging Panama’s role in Latin America and the company’s fintech leadership, both sides are positioning themselves for transformative investments that could reshape trade and finance.

As discussions progress, Sheikh Al Maktoum NEO Technologies remains committed to advancing international partnerships that strengthen its position in technology while fostering economic growth and innovation in its target markets.