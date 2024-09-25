News Shop Expands Digital Offerings with New Subsidiary Smart Media

News Shop Group, a leading technology firm in the Middle East, has expanded its digital services through the launch of its subsidiary, Smart Media. This new platform will offer a wide range of digital solutions, including professional website design, digital video production, social media management, and tailored content for various platforms. Smart Media will also introduce the following new services:

SEO Services: Improving website rankings on search engines like Google. Social Media Marketing: Growing followers and views with effective and innovative strategies. Website Design: Crafting visually appealing, user-friendly websites tailored to specific needs. Digital Marketing: Providing comprehensive plans to enhance online visibility and audience engagement.

The introduction of Smart Media aims to build on the services already offered by News Shop Group. The company aims to show how businesses in the region can foster sustainable growth by leveraging websites and social media for improved digital presence. The platform’s goal is to assist businesses in establishing a stronger online presence, engaging with potential customers, and converting them into loyal clients through targeted marketing strategies.

Smart Media will ensure that websites are not only visually striking but also highly functional, leaving a lasting impression on users. In addition to web design, the platform will offer expert social media management services, helping businesses enhance their online engagement. The team at Smart Media will produce high-quality digital videos and content to help companies effectively communicate with their audience across multiple channels.

With a strong customer-focused approach, Smart Media is offering each new client a free website to help them take their first step into the world of digital marketing. News Shop Group believes that this initiative will enable businesses to grow by establishing a robust and lasting web presence.

CEO Khalid ALRAWAELI stated: “This is part of the corporation’s more general strategy to constantly innovate and provide value to businesses in the Middle East region. Smart Media is part of News Shop Group’s efforts to overcome the most evolving demands in the market, as the company serves its customers to satisfaction through the utilisation of modern technologies.”

For more information about News Shop Group and the services they offer, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @smart7line.

