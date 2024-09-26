Kriya Introduces First B2B PayLater Solution for UK Merchants on Stripe

Kriya, a market leader in B2B PayLater payment solutions, is now available through Stripe, the financial infrastructure platform that serves businesses globally.

From this month, Stripe users in the UK can offer their business customers the option of flexible payment terms via Kriya.

As B2B commerce continues its rapid digital transformation, business buyers are increasingly looking for the same convenience as consumer shopping. B2B PayLater payment solutions, such as Kriya (also known as B2B Buy Now, Pay Later), are gaining in popularity by combining flexible payment options with a modern eCommerce experience. Kriya’s new integration brings this capability to B2B merchants on Stripe in the UK for the first time.

Businesses using Stripe can leverage Kriya to increase the volume and frequency of their sales while receiving payment upfront once the goods are delivered. By selecting Kriya at checkout, buyers can delay payment for 30 days, enabling better cash flow management and incentivising higher spending. Kriya facilitates this by instantly onboarding buyers, offering a real-time spending limit, and protecting sellers from credit and fraud risks.

Anil Stocker, CEO of Kriya, remarked: “We are excited to announce this collaboration with Stripe, a leading global payments provider.

“We’ve taken the age-old need to provide trade credit and turned it into a digital, scalable B2B payment method. Merchants can now offer their customers seamless PayLater options, so they can optimise their working capital and buy more with confidence. It’s a win-win.

“Through our direct integration, Stripe merchants can simply add Kriya to their existing checkout experience without any development work. It’s that easy.

“With Stripe, we’re providing the tools merchants need to diversify their eCommerce offering and grow their revenues.”

This announcement is another significant step for Kriya, the Shoreditch-based fintech firm, which earlier this year secured a £50 million funding facility and landed key clients such as Halfords and CMT Group.