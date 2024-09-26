Youth Voice Census 2024 Uncovers How Anxiety, Discrimination, and Economic Challenges Shape Young People’s Futures

The 2024 Youth Voice Census has revealed how anxiety, discrimination, and economic pressures are significantly affecting young people’s futures in the UK.

This year’s Census, completed by over 5,000 young people aged 11-30, provides an extensive overview of how young people feel about their education, work, and daily lives in the UK.

The findings expose a worsening mental health crisis, with 60% of young people now reporting anxiety. The fear of falling behind in skills and opportunities is further fuelling the crisis, with 40% of respondents identifying anxiety as a key obstacle to finding employment.

Worryingly, bullying, discrimination, and harassment continue to be prevalent, with 47% of young people in education and 17% of young workers reporting personal experiences of these issues. Over 35% of respondents listed discrimination as one of the nation’s top concerns, with young people who have additional needs facing heightened levels of discrimination and exclusion.

Economic pressures are also having a strong impact on young people’s choices when it comes to education, training, and employment. One in ten have had to skip education due to financial challenges, and 72% of university students consider financial worries to be a major source of stress.

Further contributing to young people’s sense of isolation is the lack of access to enrichment and extracurricular activities. The report reveals the biggest inequalities are faced by Black, African, Black British or Caribbean respondents, care-experienced young people, those with additional needs, and those eligible for free school meals.

Confidence in employment prospects has dropped, with only 26% of young people in education feeling positive about their skills and job opportunities.

Laura-Jane Rawlings, MBE, DL, Founder of Youth Employment UK, said: “Young people are feeling less positive about their future this year, with only 10% believing they can access quality work where they live. On top of this, they are being forced to compromise on safety, quality, cost or location to access education, training and employment opportunities. The sense of unfairness is being felt by all young people, whoever and wherever they are.

“Young people tell us that they don’t want to feel like this and actually would love nothing more than to have access to good opportunities; they just do not believe those opportunities exist for them.”

As a leading voice in the youth employment sector, Youth Employment UK advocates for broadening access to youth services. Expanding local opportunities for volunteering and enrichment is viewed as essential for helping young people build resilience and confidence.

The report also highlights the need for stronger support systems. Key transition points, such as leaving school or entering the workforce, are when young people require the most help. Reducing barriers to mental health services, housing support, and financial aid is critical during these times.

Additionally, Youth Employment UK recommends establishing a hyper-local young person’s guarantee by developing quality local training, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities, while also addressing barriers such as the cost of transport.

Finally, the report urges employers to engage more with young people and adopt the Good Youth Employment Standards to ensure that young people have access to high-quality job opportunities that support their development.

The full Youth Voice Census report can be downloaded from the Youth Employment UK website.