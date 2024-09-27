CRB Cunninghams and Impact Food Group Launch Grab-and-Go Recipe Guide for Schools

CRB Cunninghams, a leading provider of cashless catering systems for UK schools, has partnered with Impact Food Group (IFG) to introduce a Grab-and-Go Recipe Guide for schools across the country. The guide explores ways for school caterers to meet the growing demand for quick, on-the-go meals, featuring tried-and-tested recipes developed by IFG.

With the increasing popularity of grab-and-go meals in secondary schools, driven by shorter lunch breaks and changing student eating habits, schools are under pressure to serve meals swiftly. According to UCL data, the majority of secondary school lunch periods now last under 55 minutes, with a quarter of schools offering breaks of less than 35 minutes. This trend highlights the need for efficient meal services, mirroring the rise in food-to-go culture seen in the wider UK, as evidenced by the increasing number of fast-food outlets.

In response, CRB Cunninghams has teamed up with IFG to create a free guide, providing practical advice for schools on how to implement a nutritious grab-and-go meal service. The guide also explores the pivotal role that technology plays in supporting schools to adapt to these evolving eating habits.

The guide includes sections on:

The changing trends in school food access

Nutritious, student-approved recipes

The importance of technology in school meal services

How to future-proof your school’s food offering

Expert Q&A with Impact Food Group

As school meal standards evolve, the importance of providing nutritious meals remains a priority for school catering teams. This guide offers valuable advice on planning and delivering a successful grab-and-go service, with recipes from IFG that are popular with students.

A spokesperson from Impact Food Group commented, “As caterers, we need to offer students fresh, exciting food experiences to compete with what they can get outside the school gates. New food trends, dining styles and digital solutions all have a role to play.”

Download the free Grab-and-Go Recipe Guide.