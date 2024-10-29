Gradely Launches Personalised Tutoring to Boost UK Students in GCSEs, SATs, and 11+ Exams

Gradely, a forward-thinking edtech platform, has unveiled personalised tutoring solutions tailored to support students preparing for critical exams like GCSEs, SATs, and the 11+.

As academic pressures mount across the UK, students and parents are increasingly feeling the weight of exam preparation. Recent figures show a decline in the GCSE pass rate to 67.6% in 2024, the lowest recorded since 2019. Gradely aims to address these concerns directly.

Personalised tutoring is becoming a go-to choice for parents seeking to enhance their children’s academic performance. Gradely offers one-on-one sessions customised to each student’s unique needs, covering key subjects such as Mathematics, English, and Science. Additionally, it provides culturally relevant support for students from immigrant backgrounds, bridging educational gaps that may arise.

“As academic expectations rise, we understand how crucial it is for students to have access to personalised support,” says Boye Oshinaga, CEO of Gradely.

“Our goal is to help students not only meet but exceed their academic goals through tailored learning plans that focus on their specific areas of improvement.”

Blending technology and education, Gradely’s platform is both flexible and accessible. Its AI-driven tools offer immediate feedback on progress, helping students identify areas for improvement and boosting their confidence ahead of exams.

Parents can schedule tutoring sessions at times that suit their busy routines, ensuring children receive regular support without disrupting family life. Gradely also provides a free trial session so families can experience the advantages of personalised tutoring.

As traditional after-school tutoring costs rise, Gradely presents an affordable alternative with high standards. With competitively priced one-on-one tutoring, Gradely enables academic success for families from all backgrounds, including those on tighter budgets. The platform’s adaptability makes it an ideal resource for students needing extra help beyond school hours or during academic transitions.