Orthodox Jewish Leaders Condemn ‘Divisive’ Education Proposal Targeting Community Schools

However, the British Rabbinical Union asserts that these claims are “misleading” and based on “unverified” sources, anecdotal accounts, and a social media post rather than concrete evidence.
The Union cites independent reports showing a significant rise in Orthodox Jewish school enrolment, reflecting parental confidence in a balanced curriculum that combines general studies with religious teachings, fostering responsible, civic-minded citizens.
It underscores that independent studies show Orthodox Jewish education imparts not only valuable academic skills but also instils profound ethical and moral values.
Rabbi Gratt warned that adopting Nahamu’s deeply coercive and oppressive measures could dismantle cherished traditions and threaten the very survival of the Orthodox Jewish community, infringing on protected religious freedoms.