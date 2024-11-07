Orthodox Jewish Leaders Condemn ‘Divisive’ Education Proposal Targeting Community Schools

The British Rabbinical Union, led by Rabbi Asher Gratt, has issued a strong Response Document to Nahamu’s Education Policy Position Paper , urging the UK government to reject the proposal, which they describe as “an attack on religious freedom and parental rights within the Orthodox Jewish community”.

Nahamu’s paper recommends new restrictions on Orthodox Jewish education, portraying Haredi schools as limiting student literacy, career opportunities, and autonomy. However, the British Rabbinical Union asserts that these claims are “misleading” and based on “unverified” sources, anecdotal accounts, and a social media post rather than concrete evidence. The Union cites independent reports showing a significant rise in Orthodox Jewish school enrolment, reflecting parental confidence in a balanced curriculum that combines general studies with religious teachings, fostering responsible, civic-minded citizens.

The Response Document emphasises that Nahamu’s paper presents a “distorted view of Haredi education and exhibits hostility to our way of life”. It underscores that independent studies show Orthodox Jewish education imparts not only valuable academic skills but also instils profound ethical and moral values. Rabbi Gratt warned that adopting Nahamu’s deeply coercive and oppressive measures could dismantle cherished traditions and threaten the very survival of the Orthodox Jewish community, infringing on protected religious freedoms.

“Nahamu’s ultimate aim seems to be to apply state coercion, framed as ‘educational policy,’ to compel Charedi pupils to adopt secular British values, effectively promoting secular indoctrination designed to alienate children from their parents,” he remarked.

“We strongly urge the Department for Education to reject Nahamu’s misguided recommendations and uphold the UK’s tradition of inclusivity and tolerance in education,” Rabbi Gratt continued.

He further stated, “Implementing Nahamu’s proposals would threaten our community’s right to educate children in line with our values.”

“Imposing secular norms on faith-based education,” he concluded, “is not only an affront to religious freedom but could also set a troubling precedent for all faith communities across the UK.”