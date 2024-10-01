Preston-Based Web Agency Reports Record-Breaking Results After Acquisition

Bespoke, a well-established digital marketing agency, has announced record-breaking results following its acquisition by Manchester-based Digital Media Stream last year.

Founded in Chorley, Bespoke has seen steady and continuous growth since it became one of the first agencies offering web design in Preston back in 2001.

Over the years, the agency has earned its place as a leading B2B digital marketing agency in the north-west, having completed over 250 website projects.

Digital Media Stream, based in Manchester, acquired Bespoke in 2023 to enhance its own B2B website design and development services.

The new structure has led to an 11% increase in turnover from website and marketing retainer bookings, with profits showing a similar rise.

Bespoke’s Co-founder and CEO, Steve Brennan, commented: “We met lots of companies who were interested in acquiring Bespoke, and received several offers, but Digital Media Stream was our clear preferred option.

“The partnership is a win for all parties. Bespoke’s clients benefit from DMS’s extensive Hubspot expertise, and we bring bespoke website development and digital marketing capabilities to their clients.

“We had a sensible integration plan that would benefit clients of both companies, and it’s delivered the expected results for the business, and our clients.”

Bespoke continues to operate from its Preston headquarters, with additional offices in Manchester and London serving clients in those regions.

The agency is also celebrating a major milestone this year, having won a Sunday Times Best Places to Work award and successfully renewing its Investors in People accreditation.