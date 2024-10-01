ÜNLÜ & Co Enhances UK Investment Advisory Services

UNLU Securities UK Limited has been granted new authorisations from the FCA, allowing it to offer investment advisory services to individual and institutional investors across Global Markets.
UNLU Securities UK Limited, the London-based subsidiary of Türkiye’s prominent investment services and asset management firm ÜNLÜ & Co, is expanding its reach in the UK. Since 2019, the company has been operating as a regulated entity under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), providing Capital Markets and Corporate Finance advisory services to institutional clients in London. Now, with new permissions in place, UNLU Securities will extend its services to include Investment Advisory for both individual and institutional clients throughout the UK.
Mahmut L. Ünlü, Chairman and CEO of ÜNLÜ & Co, remarked, “the new set of permissions, granted following a meticulous review process by the FCA, had reinforced our confidence in our new business model and capabilities,” adding, “providing Investment Advisory services to a wider range of clients in the UK will be a significant step in our strategy of becoming a holistic international Financial Services group. We strongly believe that our new business model will create opportunities and synergies for our group and clients in Global Markets.”