Hull Business Embarks on 1000-Mile Charity Walking Challenge for Local Animal Welfare Trust

Eyeweb, a Hull-based web design and digital marketing agency, has embarked on a 1000-mile walking challenge to raise much-needed funds for the Hull Animal Welfare Trust.

The team at Eyeweb has initiated ‘Walkies for Welfare’, a month-long challenge in which seven team members will collectively walk 1000 miles to raise funds for a vital local cause.

The aim is to raise £1000 in support of Hull Animal Welfare Trust, a charity dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned and mistreated animals in the area.

Paul Scott, Managing Director of Eyeweb, said: “As pet parents ourselves, Hull Animal Welfare Trust holds a special place in our hearts. Walkies for Welfare is a great way for us to push ourselves and get active while helping a charity continue its incredible work. We’re excited to give something back to our community.”

Hull Animal Welfare Trust has been in operation since 1982 and has successfully rehomed over 30,000 pets. As costs continue to rise, fundraisers like Walkies for Welfare are crucial to the charity’s survival and ability to continue its vital work.

Natalie Rhodes from Hull Animal Welfare Trust expressed her gratitude: “We really appreciate the team at Eyeweb for doing this fundraiser to help the animals in our care. Times are very tough currently, and we cannot thank them enough for choosing to support us.”

The charity recently echoed these thoughts in a Facebook post, stating: “Our funding is solely from public donations – we do not receive any government or official funding help…we have to be very, very careful with outgoings.”

Peach Hampers, a local gift hamper company, has become the first sponsor of the Walkies for Welfare challenge, donating a luxury gift hamper worth £68. Anyone who donates £10 or more during October will be entered into a raffle to win the hamper.

In addition to supporting the Hull Animal Welfare Trust, event sponsors will have their company logo featured on all event marketing materials. For more information, contact [email protected].

You can support Eyeweb’s charity challenge by donating through the Walkies for Welfare Just Giving page.