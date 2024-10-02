Climate Education Set for Transformation by Entrepreneur of the Year Award Winner

Bradford-based entrepreneur Helen Hill has been awarded the prestigious title of Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2024 Digital Women Awards, recognising her trailblazing contributions to both the digital and education sectors. This award comes as Helen also secures funding through the Innovate UK Creative Catalyst competition to launch her pioneering climate education initiative, Be The Future IMMERS[ED].

Helen Hill co-founded Be The Future IMMERS[ED] with Sally Giblin, an entrepreneur from Sydney, Australia. Together, they are leading the way in creating immersive educational experiences to teach children about sustainability and climate action. Their project, TOGETHER, blends storytelling, multimedia, gamification, and interactive environments, aiming to inspire change in behaviour and provide educators with the tools they need to effectively teach sustainability. A pilot scheme will be launched in West Yorkshire, with the first site hosted by their headline sponsor, Huddersfield-based audio-visual company Posynergi. The pilot’s theme, “Rewilding & Nature-Based Solutions,” will feature an on-site exhibition and a touring version.

Discussing her dual achievements, Helen Hill said: “Winning Entrepreneur of the Year is a huge honour, and what’s even more exciting is the opportunity to bring Be The Future IMMERS[ED] to life with this new funding. We aim to inspire the next generation of changemakers and support schools in teaching sustainability—a topic that’s often challenging for educators. We want to push the boundaries of technology and education to create experiences that both excite young minds and encourage meaningful action against climate change.”

Helen’s award at the 2024 Digital Women Awards, which recognises women excelling in the digital world, highlights her innovation and leadership in using technology to advance education. The awards ceremony, held on 18 September 2024 at the Connaught Rooms in London, celebrates women who are making significant impacts in business and digital industries. The event was supported by Constant Contact, a global leader in digital marketing solutions for small businesses.

Erika Robinson, General Manager UK at Constant Contact, praised the winners, saying: “We’re proud to support an incredible community of empowered women like Helen, who are using digital tools to drive innovation and business success.”

Lucy Hall, Founder of Digital Women and Director at Skills of the Future Ltd, added:

“We are excited to celebrate the incredible women who are going above and beyond, doing truly amazing things in the digital space. This is a significant time to recognise businesswomen, entrepreneurs, and those working in digital industries. I’m so glad we get to acknowledge these fantastic achievements from our community and beyond.”

Thanks to Innovate UK funding, Helen and her team are now able to scale their educational programme across the UK and internationally, through the development of a bespoke digital platform. Be The Future IMMERS[ED] has already captured attention with campaigns such as last year’s World Oceans Day, when Helen and Sally dressed as 13ft mermaids made from reclaimed plastic, reaching over 25 million people worldwide.

Helen Hill’s recognition in both business and education highlights her commitment to Be The Future IMMERS[ED], which represents a dynamic fusion of creativity, technology, and dedication to promoting environmental sustainability.

For more information about the TOGETHER project or to book your school or community group, visit https://www.bethefuture.earth/together