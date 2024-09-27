Greenley Family’s Strategic Vision Fuels Expansion

The Greenley family of Blackpool is driving exceptional growth with their family-run business, Roadshow Promotions, and its rapidly growing portfolio.

Led by father-daughter team, Stuart and Natasha Greenley, the company is transitioning from a single entity into a multi-faceted enterprise, expanding across various sectors.

Initially established as Roadshow Promotions, the business has gained a strong reputation as the operator of the largest fleet of promotional buses in the UK. Their fleet, which includes both single and double-decker buses, has served major clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Edwards Lifesciences, and the British Heart Foundation, conducting awareness-raising tours across the UK and Europe. This success has provided the foundation for their ambitious expansion plans.

Profits from these contracts have been reinvested into strategic growth, with a focus on methodical and deliberate expansion. Their growth strategy has three pillars: organic development of their core business, targeted acquisitions, and diversification into complementary and new sectors.

In order to embrace the digital economy, they have merged with a Blackpool-based digital media company to create Roadshow Media and Roadshow Digital. These new divisions focus on website design, SEO, and digital consultancy, enabling them to tap into the digital marketing industry.

Over the past two years, they have diversified further by launching Roadshow Security, which offers security services to the leisure, hospitality, and retail industries. Their prestigious clients include Haven’s Cala Gran and Marton Mere holiday parks. They have also founded Roadshow Conversions, specialising in transforming vehicles and buses into static assets for businesses, while also supplying portable washrooms to construction sites and festivals.

Remaining committed to supporting the local economy, the Greenley family upholds a “buy local” approach, collaborating with local suppliers for marketing, bus livery, and accountancy services, in addition to sponsoring grassroots football. They employ a growing workforce of skilled professionals, including joiners, electricians, drivers, security staff, and digital marketing experts. Their team has expanded significantly over the past year, with plans for further recruitment.

As the Greenley family continues to explore new sectors for expansion, Roadshow is becoming a standout example of how strategic planning and local investment can drive success.