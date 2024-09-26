Ascalia Strengthens Industrial Automation by Acquiring Metis Labs

Strategic Purchase Expands Ascalia’s AI Expertise and Market Share in the UK and Western Europe

Ascalia Limited, a leading provider of Industrial Digitalisation Solutions, has announced the acquisition of Metis Labs Limited, marking a significant move to bolster its presence in the UK and Western Europe. By acquiring Metis Labs, Ascalia gains access to their robust market presence and advanced AI-based process control technologies.

Founded in 2017, Metis Labs has earned a strong reputation for its ability to boost efficiency and quality in industrial and manufacturing processes. Their pioneering AI systems have enabled clients to cut production-line waste by more than 80%, enhance product quality, and increase profitability across multiple process-driven sectors, including consumer packaged chemicals, processed foods, beverages, and construction materials.

Metis Labs will be fully absorbed into the Ascalia brand and operations to ensure operational synergies, ceasing to operate as a separate entity.

Marin Bek, CEO of Ascalia, stated, “The acquisition of Metis Labs is a pivotal step in expanding Ascalia’s market reach and solidifying our presence in key sectors. By integrating their industry relationships and advanced AI solutions, we can deliver even greater value to our clients, particularly in the food, beverage, and consumer chemicals industries. This move accelerates our growth and reinforces our leadership in the digitalisation of manufacturing across Europe.”

Alexander Appelbe, CEO of Metis Labs, said, “Joining Ascalia is a game-changer for Metis Labs and our clients. This acquisition broadens the range of services we can offer, allowing us to meet our clients’ needs more effectively than ever. Together, we’re excited to amplify our impact through industrial digitalisation, which is key for our clients to achieve increased profitability, while also reducing their environmental footprint.”

Board Member of Ascalia, Guy-Edward Waterland, shared his thoughts, “Acquiring Metis Labs is a strategic decision that significantly enhances Ascalia’s ability to expand into new markets. With their advanced AI technologies and industry expertise, we are positioned to accelerate our growth across the UK and Western Europe. This acquisition is a key milestone in our mission to become the foremost provider of industrial digitalisation solutions in Europe.”

Ascalia’s mission is to provide innovative digitalisation solutions to manufacturing companies striving to improve the efficiency and reliability of their operations. Financial Directors report a consistent 3-4% reduction in operating costs with the implementation of Ascalia’s Manufacturing Execution System (MES).

With the integration of Metis Labs, Ascalia will expand its offering and strengthen its market position, solidifying its leadership as an industrial automation provider for manufacturing and consumer packaged goods sectors.

The deal, orchestrated by GetPlanD Ltd, opens a promising new chapter for Ascalia with enhanced capabilities and extended market reach. Through the integration of Metis Labs, Ascalia remains committed to delivering value and advancing the field of industrial automation.