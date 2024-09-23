Claridge’s Furniture and Art Collection Set for Major Auction

Claridge’s, recently awarded the title of the UK’s top hotel on The World’s 50 Best Hotels list, is set to auction an extensive collection of archived items from its own history, as well as from its sister hotels, The Connaught and The Berkeley.

Maybourne, the group behind these iconic London hotels, is once again partnering with NCM Auctions to present this remarkable array of stored pieces for public bidding.

This exceptional collection spans over a century and showcases custom-made furniture by some of the biggest names in the design world, such as Ben Whistler and David Linley. Other highlights include pieces from the Marcus Wareing Restaurant and ceramics by John Wigmore.

The vast catalogue includes antique furniture, commissioned bespoke items, lighting, artwork, and many other artefacts that once adorned the group’s three luxury hotels. The live auction is set to take place over two days on 25 and 26 September.

Maybourne continues to champion sustainability with this sale, embracing a circular approach by working with NCM Auctions to find new homes for these historic items, ensuring their lifecycle continues.

Amy Rutherford, NCM’s partnership lead, commented: “We’re delighted to be working with the team at Maybourne again and we can’t wait to bring this collection to a global audience once more with our live hybrid auction. The catalogue features over 600 items and includes iconic pieces from David Linley, exclusively for Claridge’s, seating and tables direct from The Blue Bar, items from the Marcus Wareing Restaurant and many more.”

Interested buyers can place online bids before the live auction commences on 25 September. Additionally, a viewing day is available by appointment on 24 September.

Those keen to view or bid must register with NCM Auctions and arrange a viewing appointment by contacting 01302 898260. The catalogue is available online now, with pre-auction bidding open. The live auction begins at 11am on 25 and 26 September.

