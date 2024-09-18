INTO University Partnerships Survey Highlights High Satisfaction Among International Students in UK Programmes

INTO University Partnerships’ 2024 Annual Student Experience Survey has revealed that the majority of international students enrolled in UK pathway centres are highly satisfied with the support and services provided.
The survey results show that 91% of students are ‘satisfied’ or ‘highly satisfied’ with the support services offered at their respective centres, which are run in collaboration between INTO and the partner universities. Living conditions also received strong approval, with 95% of students satisfied with the campus environment and 93% feeling safe.
In terms of teaching and learning, 87% of students reported being satisfied with their overall experience.
A total of 1,580 international students from INTO’s nine UK-based centres participated in the survey. These students came from a range of countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia, and were enrolled in Foundation, Diploma, and Graduate Diploma programmes.