Detego Global Attains Prestigious City & Guilds Assured Certification for Detego Ultimate Training Programme

Detego Global, renowned for its expert digital forensics, endpoint monitoring, and case management solutions, proudly announces that the Detego Ultimate training programme has been accredited with the prestigious City & Guilds Assured certification.

This accolade reinforces Detego Global’s unwavering commitment to offering superior training courses. These courses significantly bolster the skills of military, law enforcement, and corporate investigators in their crucial roles of saving lives, protecting communities, and safeguarding essential data.

The Ultimate programme empowers attendees to perform end-to-end digital forensic investigations adeptly using Detego Global’s intuitive software suite. Trainees master industry-leading solutions such as Field Triage, equipped with a unique global patent for swiftly identifying crime-associated devices, Ballistic Imager, the fastest tool for forensic imaging, and Media Acquisition for concurrent data extraction and analysis from various removable devices. The curriculum also covers Detego MD, a mobile forensics tool by GMDSOFT, and Analyse AI+, Detego Global’s flagship analytical platform integrating AI for rapid evidence detection.

Participants are trained in critical best practices for preserving data integrity and maintaining the chain of custody throughout investigative procedures.

Trevor Wooding, Technical Director at Detego Global, said, “Attaining this sought-after City & Guilds certification validates our steadfast approach to training and skills development. For years, we’ve offered a variety of digital forensics training resources, both online and in person, tailored to meet the evolving needs of investigators worldwide. This recognition affirms that our Detego Ultimate programme delivers comprehensive training that equips professionals with essential skills to succeed in the field and labs”.

The City & Guilds Assured Certification involves an extensive review process focusing on areas including planning, management, design, delivery, and quality assurance.

Mandy Smith, Executive Director of Customer Solutions at City & Guilds, expressed, “We are thrilled to award Detego Global our globally recognised Assured status. We look forward to a longstanding partnership with the company. Achieving our assured benchmark standard is not easy and clearly highlights Detego Global’s commitment to delivering high-quality training courses that enhance digital forensics and incident response”.

Graduates of the Detego Ultimate programme are awarded a digital credential by City & Guilds, which officially acknowledges the skills gained during training and allows for easy sharing and verification of these achievements.

Dominic Byne, Lead Trainer at Detego Global, commented, “We are committed to building on this success and will continue to deliver outstanding online and in-person training courses, setting new benchmarks in digital forensics training and education”.

In the coming months, Detego Global aims to secure City & Guilds Assured Certifications for more of its training courses, reinforcing its status as a leader in digital forensics education and training.

For more details, please visit www.detegoglobal.com