New ‘Anti-App App’ Aims to Get Britain’s Kids Off Screens and Outdoors

LONDON, UK. October 15th, 2026 – A team of childhood experts and parents have launched a – A team of childhood experts and parents have launched a Crowdfunder campaign to support the development of a new app designed to get children off their phones.

To help bring the free app to families across the UK, the team behind the ‘ How to Grow a Goat ’ app is aiming to raise at least £10,000 – with eligible donations attracting match funding from the Aviva Foundation.

The free app turns the usual rules of technology upside down. Rather than trying to keep kids scrolling, it gives kids and families daily activities to do in the real world.

Examples include: Can you walk for 5 minutes without being seen by a bird? Play a game of triangular football with three goals and three teams. Map all the cats in your local area. Grow a nature reserve in a flowerpot.

Some adventures take just five minutes, others could fill an afternoon and most cost absolutely nothing. The idea is to open the app, discover something extraordinary, and put the phone away.

The app is being created by a team of childhood experts and parents, including British explorer and geographer Dan Raven-Ellison, a parent, children’s author and former secondary teacher who’s known for helping turn London into the world’s first National Park City and creating the Slow Ways walking network.

Dan said: “Children have just 216 months of childhood – the time between birth and their 18th birthday. 216 months to climb trees, build dens, explore the world, make friends, get muddy, take risks and discover what they’re capable of.

“But in an age of smartphones, tablets and endless digital entertainment, many parents are concerned about how much of that precious childhood is being spent staring at screens. We want to change that.

“There are no points, addictive streaks or leaderboards. Instead, the activities aim to spark curiosity, confidence, creativity, kindness and a love of the outdoors.

“It’s not just about getting kids away from screens. It’s about giving them something better to do – helping them become more active, independent and connected with the people and places around them.

“And with family budgets under pressure, it offers parents, grandparents and teachers a growing collection of adventures that don’t demand expensive equipment, admission tickets or elaborate planning. Just choose an activity and see where it goes.”

The app is being created by nonprofit Good Ways , a Community Interest Company that is based in Exeter, Devon. It is being built in collaboration with developers Good Binary and outdoor childhood experts Outdoor People CIC.

Every activity is human-made and is reviewed by parents and childhood experts.

The team has already built a working iPhone prototype, but its ambitions go beyond launching another app.

Dan added: “We have a big ambition. Imagine every family in a school community enjoying free daily outdoor activities — all at the same time, with something for every stage of childhood. Just imagine the impact that would have.”

The goal is to contact every school in the UK, inviting them to share the free adventures with children and families – potentially reaching millions of young people, regardless of their background or family income.

By working through schools, the team hopes to make imaginative, everyday adventures accessible to kids everywhere, including those who may have fewer opportunities to explore nature.

The money raised from the Crowdfunder will help create more activities, develop Android and web versions, improve accessibility and begin the ambitious nationwide schools outreach programme.

To discover How to Grow a Goat, watch the campaign video and back the crowdfunding campaign at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/how-to-grow-a-goat

ENDS