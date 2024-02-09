Charge-M8 Debuts Protective Barriers for EV Chargers

Charge-M8, a luminary in electric vehicle charging solutions, is thrilled to present their most recent innovation in EV charger protection: a comprehensive range of barriers designed to shield critical EV charging stations from accidental vehicle collisions, while also meeting the stringent safety standards set forth in the UK.
This groundbreaking series introduces six distinctive products, encompassing the sturdy steel quad/tri post barriers, the versatile steel U barriers in both narrow and broad configurations, and the robust rubber wheel stops, available in two sizes. This innovative range is competitively priced, starting from a mere £29.97 to £268.97.
Charge-M8 now offers an effortless solution for safeguarding your indispensable EV charging infrastructure. Beyond the sale of these innovative barriers, Charge-M8 also provides a specialized installation and securing service, ensuring that your EV charging stations are not only well-protected but also securely safe for years to come.
In alignment with the BS IET Wiring Regulations 18th Edition, specifically codes AG2-AG3, there is an advisory for the use of reinforced protection in areas prone to medium or high impacts. The IET Code of Practice for EV Charging Equipment Installation dictates that equipment in publicly accessible areas must be equipped to withstand impacts of at least AG2 severity, as outlined in BS76741 (18th Edition). Charge-M8 strongly recommends the strategic placement of solid tyre stops as a foundational layer of protection, complemented by impact barriers as a fail-safe for instances where tyre stops are overlooked or when a vehicle’s overhang exceeds their protective limit.
Although primarily designed for the protection of EV charging infrastructure, these barriers boast a wide range of applications, such as demarcating boundaries or establishing safety zones, making them ideal for a variety of settings including warehouses, storage areas, manufacturing sites, and parking facilities.
The entire range is available for immediate online ordering. For those interested in bulk purchases or seeking discounts, Charge-M8’s Technical Experts are ready to provide personalized assistance to meet specific needs. To get in touch, simply call or complete the enquiry form on the Charge-M8 website for more information.
