Eternity Technologies Reveals QUASAR Gel Carbon Nano FT Batteries, Advancing the Stationary Market

Eternity Technologies, globally acclaimed for its expertise in industrial battery production, is thrilled to introduce the QUASAR Gel Carbon Nano Front Terminal Battery. This innovative entry to its premium reserve power battery collection aims to set new industry standards.

Boasting capacities from 100Ah to 200Ah, the QUASAR FT Battery line combines the power of VRLA Gel and Carbon Nano Tube (CNT) technologies. This fusion offers unparalleled cycle performance, ultra-rapid recharge abilities, high-temperature endurance, and PSOC adaptability in one battery.

Thierry Tardivent, EVP Sales and Marketing at Eternity Technologies, remarked, “Our goal was clear: to develop a high-capacity battery that is 99% recyclable with rock-solid durability, fast charge like Lithium but with unmatched safety, and better cycle performance compared to Pure Lead Batteries. Today, I am happy to announce that the team has successfully achieved our goal. We firmly believe that the QUASAR FT Range will offer a superior total cost of ownership and a reduced C02 footprint compared to others, suitable for a wide range of stationary applications such as Telecom, UPS, Railway systems and Micro grid Storage. The production of our QUASAR FT Range will take place at our state-of-the-art facility in the UAE with the shortest lead-time in the industry and will be readily available through our global distribution centers in the USA, Latin America, and Europe.”