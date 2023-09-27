Celebrating Creativity: Enter.Stage.Write & Amplified Writing Competition Makes a Comeback with Support from Birmingham Hippodrome for a Three-Day Writers’ Festival

Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio is set to once again host the prestigious scriptwriting competition, Enter.Stage.Write, in 2024. The event will also mark the second-year comeback of the Amplified competition, designed exclusively for emerging Black and Asian comedy writers, showcasing their talents.

Supported by Birmingham Hippodrome and Broadcast Executives, this year’s events promise to be extraordinary. The Enter.Stage.Write competition is currently open for submissions from UK writers, with the grand gala scheduled for January 25th and 26th, 2024. This event will take center stage at the StoryTown Festival, a celebration dedicated to exploring innovation in theatre production and technology. Further details about StoryTown will be revealed in the upcoming months.

The Enter.Stage.Write award galas offer an exclusive platform for writers to shine as the Enter.Stage.Write Grand Champion or the Amplified Grand Champion. Both competitions will feature captivating theatre performances, bringing five selected scripts to life before an engaged audience and a panel of industry experts, culminating in an award ceremony.

Founded by Natalie Edwards-Yesufu in 2017, Enter.Stage.Write goes beyond being just a competition, advocating for regional inclusivity and improved representation in the UK’s creative arts scene. The franchise’s growth has been recognised with a nomination for the prestigious Black British Theatre Awards at the National Theatre.

For writers passionate about plays and short scripts, this is a unique opportunity to stand out. A rigorous preselection process, guided by industry professionals, ensures that extracts from the best scripts are brought to life by a professional team at Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio.

The distinguished winner will receive a £1,000 prize, a year of support, and networking opportunities with theatre companies, TV, and film professionals.

UK writers are encouraged to submit their entries and take advantage of enriching Masterclasses. Submissions will remain open until November 30th. Natalie Edwards-Yesufu emphasises the importance of celebrating writers in a changing landscape. As AI advancements gain attention, the Enter.Stage.Write Renaissance champions the pivotal role of writers, leveling the playing field and recognising their contributions during the pandemic.

Esteemed judges for this edition include headlining judge Chris Sudworth, Creative Director at Birmingham Hippodrome; Darcia Martin, Director (known for BBC’s Call The Midwife, Three Little Birds – BBC, Ritchies – ITV Amazon); Lisa Walters, a BAFTA-winning Producer (known for BBC’s Mood, Queenie, The Edge – BAFTA Channel 4); Scott Pope, Development Executive at Expand Media (Sky Studios), Peter Lloyd series producer (known for BBC Doctors). More judges will be announced.

Past champions have secured representation, led film projects, and thrived in theatre pursuits. Your journey could mirror theirs: Abraham Adeyemi, commissioned by Channel 4 to create ‘Chasing The Night.’ Tonia Daley Campbell, now a full-time writer and director in theatre with the acclaimed ‘Wanted’ staged at Wolverhampton Grand, and Jonathan Skinner, whose script ‘Indignitas‘ was adapted into a film directed by Judge Darcia Martin, starring Mark Addy (Game Of Thrones) and Bethany Antonia (House Of Dragon).

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of Enter.Stage.Write 2024 and Amplified. Embrace the call, ignite your imagination, and embark on a journey of creativity and brilliance.

Chris Sudworth, Creative Director at Birmingham Hippodrome, commented:

“We are delighted to support Birmingham’s award-nominated and progressive Transition Stage Company with their annual showcase of brilliant – and funny – new writing from across the UK. As the Hippodrome steps into a new phase of support and production with regional creatives, we’re particularly excited to see what work emerges from Midlands artists to shine on platforms such as this, celebrating creativity and diverse talent.”

Apply to Enter.Stage.Write here and Amplified here. Discover more about Transition Stage Company at transitionstagecompany.com