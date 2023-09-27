New UFO Documentary Explores Controversial “Simulation Theory”

A new UFO documentary titled “God Versus Aliens,” currently available for streaming on Tubi and AYOZAT, delves into a provocative and mind-bending concept: the Simulation Theory. This theory raises the possibility that life, as we perceive it, is nothing more than a computer-generated simulation controlled by extraterrestrial beings for mysterious purposes.

Proposed by Swedish philosopher Nick Bostrom in 2003, the Simulation Theory suggests that our reality is akin to a complex computer game. Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, is among its adherents, claiming the odds of humanity residing in a “real” physical world are a staggering billion to one.

If this theory holds true, it would fundamentally challenge conventional beliefs about religion and the existence of a higher power. The film “God Versus Aliens” explores how such a revelation could reshape the world’s religions, particularly if first contact with extraterrestrial life negates the notion of God as a tangible entity.

“Extra terrestrial AI may form a kinship with human AI and bypass humanity altogether!” suggests Avi Loeb of Harvard University, one of the experts featured in the documentary.

The film presents exclusive interviews with prominent UFO researchers, including Nick Pope, the former head of the UK’s Ministry of Defence UFO desk, who speculates about the potential for ETs to introduce their own religions and ideologies.

Seth Shostak, the Chief Astronomer at SETI (Search For Extra Terrestrial Intelligence), who also served as a scientific advisor for the film “Contact,” offers insights into the scientific pursuit of alien intelligence.

Tony Topping, an alleged UFO abductee, claims, “The Universe is populated, and we are being lied to,” shedding light on the various types of aliens he purports to have encountered throughout his life. Author Brian Allan and Topping both allege the existence of a covert organization known as “The Collins Elite,” which they claim collaborates with aliens and covers up abduction incidents.

The documentary also examines evidence for past extraterrestrial visitations found in ancient texts, as well as the role of artificial intelligence in the search for extraterrestrial life and potential methods for alien civilizations to make contact with humanity.

The release of “God Versus Aliens” is timely, coinciding with recent revelations by Department of Defense whistleblowers concerning the possession of crashed “non-human” craft and bodies, as reported by reputable publications like The Guardian, The Telegraph, and Newsweek.

As viewers explore the implications of Simulation Theory and its potential impact on humanity’s spiritual beliefs, this thought-provoking documentary promises to challenge conventional wisdom and provoke discussion about the mysteries of the universe.

