Charlie Creed-Miles Shines in Multi-Platform Dramedy “Loosies Television”

Charlie Creed-Miles, known for his role in “Peaky Blinders,” delivers a compelling performance as Grant Peters, the ex-rockstar protagonist of “Loosies Television.”

The series offers viewers an immersive experience in New York City’s Lower East Side, where an array of eccentric characters pursue their dreams amidst the chaos of life.

where an array of eccentric characters pursue their dreams amidst the chaos of life. Producer Andrew Ellis, CEO of TK2 Productions, embraces the unpredictable nature of the digital age, creating a series that mirrors the experimentation and diversity of the arts and entertainment scene.

“Loosies Television” is gaining traction as a multi-platform sensation, with 34 episodes already completed and fresh content released weekly on TikTok and Instagram.

The show’s creators aim to build the “Loosies Television Cinematic Universe,” where every character, no matter how complex, has a story worth sharing, challenging the conventions of traditional television storytelling.

If you’re one of the millions of viewers hooked on the first 12 episodes of “Loosies Television” you’re in for a treat. This multi-platform scripted series, available exclusively on Instagram and TikTok, is taking the digital world by storm, and at its heart is the enigmatic performance of none other than Charlie Creed-Miles, renowned for his role in “Peaky Blinders.”

“Loosies Television” invites us into a parallel universe, the underbelly of New York’s Lower East Side, where dreams collide with harsh realities, and where artists, musicians, and misfits of all kinds navigate the tumultuous journey of pursuing their passions. It’s a place where losers sometimes shine, and where even the most eccentric characters find their place in the chaotic mosaic of life.

Behind this captivating venture is the elusive producer Andrew Ellis, CEO of TK2 Productions, who describes the show’s eclectic cast of characters as “artists, actors, musicians, drifters, grifters, thieves, and coders.” It’s a diverse mix of hopefuls, the gifted, and those just trying to make ends meet, embodying the essence of what fuels the arts and entertainment scene.

Ellis himself hints at the unpredictability of the digital age: “Living in the music scene back then was all just one big experiment; no one really knew what they were doing. Look around today, it’s no different; I mean, do you think anybody really knows what the hell they’re doing on all these social platforms? It’s a zoo out there.”

“Loosies Television” doesn’t shy away from embracing real-life experiences. The show revolves around Grant Peters, portrayed brilliantly by Charlie Creed-Miles, who embodies the ex-rockstar turned manic-depressive, self-sabotaging lunatic. Peters’ journey to redemption is a rollercoaster ride you won’t want to miss.

Creed-Miles isn’t alone in this captivating ensemble. The show boasts a stellar cast including Celia Au, Ylfa Edestein, Dana Watkins, Happy Anderson, Zoe Van Tieghem, Clark Middleton, and more. Each character brings their unique story to the forefront, reflecting the show’s commitment to exploring every facet of their complex universe.

“Loosies Television” is reaping the rewards of its experimental approach. With 34 episodes already in the can and fresh content dropping weekly on TikTok and Instagram, the show’s viewership continues to soar, even in its censored version. As of May 2023, “Loosies Television” content has garnered an impressive 10 million views and shows no signs of slowing down. “We’re creating the Loosies Television Cinematic Universe. There are no supporting characters and no minor stories. Every character has a story worth telling; it just takes time to tell them,” says Ellis, encapsulating the grand vision behind this digital sensation.

Don’t miss the chance to watch the captivating drama unfold on Instagram and TikTok, where “Loosies Television” is setting the stage for a new era of multi-platform entertainment.