Clapham Comedy Cave Promises Big Laughs and Unforgettable Stand-up in New Venue

London’s vibrant comedy scene gets an exciting addition with the launch of a new comedy venue. Clapham Comedy Cave, situated at Lit in the heart of Clapham, will officially open its doors on October 20, 2023, offering audiences an intimate and side-splitting stand-up comedy experience.

Designed with both comedy lovers and comedians in mind, “The Cave” presents a lineup of top-notch comedians, a state-of-the-art sound system, a meticulously curated menu of refreshments, all within a comedy club ambiance that combines the charm of an Edinburgh Fringe cave with the allure of a New York club cellar. Each show is limited to just 99 tickets, ensuring an intimate and uproarious atmosphere.

The creators of Clapham Comedy Cave express their mission: “Our mission is to bring a new world-class comedy night to London, creating an environment where both performers and audiences feel at home, where comedians are free to take risks, have fun and get paid for slinging jokes.”

For its grand opening night on October 20th (following a sold-out soft launch in September), Clapham Comedy Cave is thrilled to feature a stellar lineup including Jacob Hawley (known for BBC, Russell Howard Hour, BBC Radio Four), Jonathan Kogan (seen on Dave, BBC Radio Four, Headliners, Roast Battle), Shalaka Kurrup (Roast Battle), Adam Coumas (BBC), and Daniel O’Reilly, who is gearing up for his upcoming UK tour with a remarkable 11,000 tickets already sold!

The perfect way to kickstart your Friday evening, happy hour starts at 6 pm with fantastic drink deals, and ticket prices range from £7 for early bookings to £14 for tickets that include a personal pizza.

Reservations can be made at claphamcomedycave.co.uk.