Immerse Yourself in the World of Scented Prose: ‘Fragrant Words’ at HUMOS

Embark on a captivating multi-sensory journey through literature at HUMOS with the “Fragrant Words: The Art of Scent in English Literature” exhibition, running from October 26th to December 10th, 2023. This extraordinary showcase is curated by HUMOS’ Head Perfumer, E. Gabriel De Carvalho.

This autumn, HUMOS, the renowned hub for olfactory artistry in Reading, invites you to experience a literary adventure like no other. “Fragrant Words: The Art of Scent in English Literature” is a truly unique olfactory art exhibition that promises to leave a lasting impression. The exhibition will run until December 10th, 2023.

Curated by HUMOS’ Head Perfumer, E. Gabriel De Carvalho, “Fragrant Words” unveils the captivating narrative power of scents, each fragrance embodying the essence of iconic English literary works. This exhibition transcends the boundaries of traditional art showcases, inviting both literature enthusiasts and scent connoisseurs to immerse themselves in a sensory narrative.

At the heart of this exhibition lies a tapestry of scents inspired by a wide range of literary masterpieces, spanning classical and contemporary works. As you journey through the exhibition, each aroma will evoke a kaleidoscope of emotions, memories, and the timeless magic of storytelling. The meticulous curation of “Fragrant Words” reflects HUMOS’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of olfactory artistry, providing visitors with an enriched sensory experience.

E. Gabriel De Carvalho shared his inspiration, stating, “In creating ‘Fragrant Words’, I delved into the pages of classic English literature, extracting and interpreting the olfactory elements that weave through the narratives. The resulting fragrances provide a new medium to experience these stories, adding a sensory depth that complements the written word.”

The “Fragrant Words” exhibition opened its doors on October 26th and will continue to enchant visitors until December 10th, 2023. You can find this extraordinary showcase at HUMOS, located at 5 Church Road, Caversham, Reading, Berkshire, RG4 7AA. For more information about the exhibition schedule and details, please visit www.humos.co.uk.