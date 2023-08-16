Stefan-Pierre Tomlin and Tyler Cruickshank Join Star-Studded Launch of Memo Barbers Soho

Last week, Memo Barbers, a renowned male grooming barbershop, hosted a dazzling grand opening event for its new branch in the heart of Soho. Soho, a vibrant neighborhood known for its fashion-forward spirit, proved to be the ideal location for Memo Barbers to expand its business and offer an exclusive grooming experience to the community.

Memo Barbers stands out by offering more than just haircuts. With a comprehensive array of services, including makeup, skincare, grooming, and styling, their goal is to meet the diverse grooming needs of their clientele. This new Soho branch perfectly aligns with their vision of being a one-stop destination for all things related to grooming and style.

The launch event was a tremendous success, attracting a star-studded lineup from the entertainment and fashion industries. The evening was hosted by TikTok sensation and TV personality, Sugapuff, the soiree saw notable attendees such as Tinder’s most swiped-right man, Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, Tyler Cruickshank, Content Creator & former Love Island contestant and Robert Budzynski, Reality TV star (I Kissed A Boy – BBC3) to name a few. Josie Weston also known as DJ Jodie, kept the crowd dancing throughout the night.

The ambiance of Memo Barbers’ new Soho branch exudes elegance and sophistication. Modern interior design and cutting-edge grooming equipment contribute to a premium experience for every visitor. The highly skilled barbers and stylists are dedicated to providing exceptional service tailored to each client’s unique preferences.

“We are absolutely delighted to become a part of the vibrant Soho community. Our aim is to welcome everyone and ensure they leave completely satisfied,” shared Memo, the founder of Memo Barbers.

As Memo Barbers continues to expand its footprint and reputation in the grooming industry, their commitment to delivering top-notch service and building lasting client relationships remains unwavering. The Soho branch marks a significant milestone for Memo Barbers, adding to their existing establishments in Wood Green and Uxbridge.

“With our diverse range of services and expertise in grooming and styling, we are confident that Memo Barbers will quickly become the preferred destination for all grooming and lifestyle enthusiasts in Soho,” affirmed John Davidson, Non-Executive Director of Memo Barbers.

For more information about Memo Barbers and their extensive range of services, visit their official website at www.memobarbers.com.