Dr. Fright’s Halloween Nights Unveils Thrilling New ‘Route 666’ – Get Your Tickets for a Spine-Tingling Experience!

Prepare for a Halloween season like no other as Dr. Fright’s Halloween Nights returns with a vengeance, promising bigger scares, more thrills, and electrifying horror! Celebrating its 13th year, Northampton’s iconic Halloween event is pulling out all the stops with its hair-raising new attraction, ‘Route 666’!

Forget everything you thought you knew about haunted mazes because ‘Route 666’ is set to redefine the Halloween experience. Dr. Fright’s Halloween Nights has taken terror to a whole new level by creating one colossal, adrenaline-pumping attraction featuring seven distinct horror-themed areas.

Robert Gray, a member of the event’s organising team, exclaimed, “For our 13th year, we really wanted to freshen up the event and give our guests a whole new adrenaline-fuelled experience! With ‘Route 666,’ we are able to immerse people to a new level and have designed a monster-sized attraction to test every fear, including Dr. Fright’s favourites alongside many new Halloween horrors!”

Tickets are on sale now for this macabre extravaganza, which kicks off on Friday, October 13th, and runs until October 31st. Get ready to be transported into a world of unrelenting terror within the sprawling confines of White’s Nurseries in Earls Barton, Northamptonshire.

Your harrowing journey along ‘Route 666’ starts in the ominous ‘Deadwood Forest,’ and from there, the terror escalates. Brace yourself to confront a lawless Los Angeles, evade chainsaw-wielding rednecks in ‘The Grindhouse,’ battle a relentless horde of zombies in ‘The Bunker,’ face off against blockbuster boogeymen in ‘Devilsgate Cinema,’ and conclude your nightmare with a terrifying music festival filled with killer clowns at ‘Klownfest’!

But that’s not all! After surviving the horrors of ‘Route 666,’ fear-seekers can unwind and relive the dread at Dr. Fright’s infamous Horror Bar. And when hunger strikes, indulge in a variety of tantalising food and drinks while browsing exclusive event merchandise.

Don’t miss this bone-chilling event! Dr. Fright’s Halloween Nights will be held at White’s Nurseries, Earls Barton, Northamptonshire, NN6 0EP. Ticket prices range from £18.95 to £26.95 (plus booking fee). Get your tickets now at www.drfrights.com and prepare to embark on the most horrifying journey of your life!