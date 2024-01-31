Bluewater Unveils Revolutionary Eco-Friendly Bottling Solution in Indonesian Hospitality Sector

Bluewater, a leader in cutting-edge water purification and beverage systems, has introduced its groundbreaking HotelStation™ bottling solution in Indonesia, heralding a new era in the fight against single-use plastic water bottles within the hospitality industry. The debut of this system was made at the prestigious 4-star Novotel Jakarta Mangga Dua Square, known for its contemporary design and, now, its exemplary environmental initiatives.

The innovative HotelStation™ allows establishments to provide guests with delicious, purified, and remineralised water in a sustainable manner, eliminating the need for environmentally damaging transportation, as well as the high costs associated with storage and recycling. This advanced system thoroughly cleans used glass bottles and then proceeds to fill, label, and cap them with water that has been purified through the high-grade Bluewater PRO water purifier.

With the capacity to serve up to 17 hotels, encompassing approximately 4,000 guest rooms as well as accompanying restaurant and spa facilities, this system is a testament to Bluewater’s dedication to fostering sustainable water use and minimising the carbon footprint associated with the transport of bottled drinking water.

“Bluewater’s smart bottling solution is a game-changer for the hospitality industry,” stated Didier Perez, head of the Jakarta-based PIPA water company in Indonesia, which became a part of Bluewater in December 2023. “By removing up to 99.7 percent of known water contaminants, including toxic chemicals like PFAS, viruses and bacteria, and micro- and nano-plastic particles, we are not only providing clean and healthy drinking water to local hotels but also making a significant contribution to reducing plastic waste.”

This initiative is in line with Bluewater’s wider goals of enhancing access to clean drinking water worldwide and making a positive impact on public health and the environment. The company is committed to the development and implementation of innovative water purification technologies that address the challenges of modern-day water consumption.

“Launching our innovative HotelStation solution in Indonesia represents a significant milestone in Bluewater’s mission,” remarked Bluewater founder and CEO Bengt Rittri. Highlighting the environmental impact, he noted, “Studies have shown that hotels globally use over five million plastic bottles every day, and our launch demonstrates the potential of technology to foster sustainability and health in a sector traditionally associated with substantial plastic waste.”

Public concerns in Southeast Asia and around the world regarding water quality have been amplified by numerous scientific studies pointing out the risks associated with micro-plastic pollution in bottled water and chemical contamination in tap water. A global survey by GlobeScan revealed that 58 percent of almost 30,000 respondents in 31 countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, and China, perceive freshwater scarcity as a ‘severe’ issue.

“Access to clean, safe drinking water without plastic is a fundamental human right, and it’s alarming to see how worried people are becoming – with justification – about their water quality,” Rittri expressed. He emphasised that Bluewater’s advanced water purification technologies are designed to directly address these water quality concerns for both consumers and the HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Café) sector.

Bengt Rittri, a renowned environmental entrepreneur from Sweden, underscored that Bluewater’s water purification systems represent a crucial step towards a more sustainable future for water, benefiting not only consumers but also enhancing business and national security.

“When we launched Bluewater, we created a planetary plan rather than a traditional business plan, driven by the desire to help combat climate change consequences and accelerate moving to a circular economy,” Rittri stated.