Call for Hospitality Industry to Tackle Single-Use Plastics at Dubai Summit

Kamran Khan, CEO of NIA, a prominent distributor of HVAC solutions and living appliances in the Middle East, delivered a passionate keynote today at the Responsible Hoteliers Summit in Dubai, urging leaders in the hospitality sector to step up their efforts in addressing the growing issue of single-use plastic bottles.

Citing the staggering statistic of 600 billion single-use plastic bottles sold worldwide each year, Kamran Khan highlighted the pressing need for industry-wide responsibility. “With fewer than 15 percent of these bottles being recycled, the majority end up in landfills and our oceans,” he remarked. “It’s hardly surprising that microplastic particles are now present in the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the water we drink.”

During his address, which took place at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Kamran Khan raised concerns about the increasing evidence that microplastics are now found in human organs, including the brain, and their link to severe health problems such as cancer, obesity, and hormone disruption. He called on the hospitality industry’s leaders—key influencers and decision-makers in the region—to take decisive action in reducing plastic waste within their operations.

“The time for discussion is over; we need to act now,” Khan urged. “The hospitality industry has the power to set a precedent by adopting sustainable practices that eliminate single-use plastics and promote recycling.”

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Dubai, NIA represents leading global brands, including Sweden’s Bluewater, an award-winning innovator in water purification and beverage solutions. Established in 2013 in Stockholm, Bluewater has received numerous honours, including two Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards and the K&B Kitchen Innovation of the Year Award, and has been widely recognised for its sustainability initiatives.

Kamran Khan concluded his address with a call to action, encouraging attendees to collaborate and develop innovative solutions that prioritise both the environment and public health. “Together, we can create a more sustainable future and protect our environment for generations to come,” he stated.