Matter and BSH Deepen Collaboration as Consumer Demand Grows in the Battle Against Microplastics

Earthshot 2025 Finalist Matter, a UK-based sustainable technology business, has joined with BSH Home Appliances Group, the global home appliance manufacturer behind brands such as Bosch and Siemens, to reflect on the early success of their partnership following the June launch of the Microfibre Filter.

The initial results point to strong consumer engagement and highlight a shared determination to tackle one of today’s most pressing environmental issues: microplastic pollution.

Microplastics are now present across the planet, found in oceans, soil, air and even within the human body. Scientists estimate that more than 171 trillion microplastic particles are circulating in the world’s oceans, posing a serious threat to marine life and interfering with the blue carbon system responsible for generating over half of the Earth’s oxygen.

One significant source of microplastic pollution comes from household laundry, as synthetic fibres are released into waterways during washing cycles.

Research from Opinium for Matter shows:

72% of UK households want to adopt more eco-conscious behaviours.

The average household washes clothes four times a week, releasing the equivalent of 568,000 polyester T-shirts worth of microplastics every week when combining every household worldwide.

77% say they would invest in technology that captures microplastics from their washing.

The Microplastic Filter, launched by BSH under the Bosch and Siemens home appliance brands, incorporates Matter’s Regen® technology, capturing up to 97% of microplastics released during washing. Regen® offers self-cleaning capability, no disposable cartridges, and compatibility with any washing machine.

As part of this collaboration, Matter has worked closely with BSH to support the successful launch of the Microplastic Filter and ensure that Regen® technology integrates seamlessly into the product. Matter values BSH’s dedication to maintaining rigorous quality standards and their willingness to adopt breakthrough solutions that support environmental progress.

Konrad Koloska, Product Manager for Laundry Care at BSH, described the collaboration as a “win win solution – delivering environmental impact, consumer value, and commercial opportunity.”

He praised Matter’s transparency, dedication, and readiness to align technology with BSH’s rigorous quality requirements: “Matter demonstrated exceptional flexibility and commitment from day one. Together, we’ve created a high quality, easy-to-use solution capable of making a real and lasting impact.”



The partnership has been encouraged by consumer response, particularly feedback on the visibility of fibres captured after each wash.

Alex Lucas, Business Unit Head – Laundry for BSH UK & Ireland, said: “We are proud to have launched the groundbreaking microplastic filter under the Bosch brand earlier this year, equipping consumers with the means to take control of the microplastics impact from their everyday wash.

“For Matter, to be a finalist in the global Earthshot Awards is a fantastic achievement and just shows the positive impact the microplastic filter can have in supporting a more sustainable future.”

The partnership demonstrates how leading global brands can work with emerging clean technology innovators to bring environmental solutions to market at speed and scale. Matter’s role has focused on delivering robust, high‑performance filtration technology that supports BSH’s product strategy and long-term sustainability ambitions.

BSH has named Matter as its preferred partner for future microplastic filtration projects: a decision Matter views as a strong vote of confidence in Regen® technology.

Adam Root, CEO and founder of Matter, said: “The adoption of Regen® by global leaders like BSH shows what is possible when sustainability meets commercial viability. This is more than innovation at scale – it is collaboration at scale. The world’s most recognised brands can and must lead the way in protecting our oceans.”

Together, Matter and BSH aim to support a future in which microfibre filtration becomes a standard part of laundry systems globally, empowering consumers to participate in cleaner, more sustainable washing practices.