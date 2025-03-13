ACC Liverpool Group Partners with 2CL Communications to Enhance Safety and Visitor Experience

The ACC Liverpool Group has joined forces with 2CL Communications (2CL) in a strategic partnership, appointing 2CL as the Security Innovation Partner for Liverpool’s renowned waterfront events campus.

This multi-year collaboration will bring together 2CL’s cutting-edge communication and security solutions with The ACC Liverpool Group’s world-class venues, delivering an enhanced experience for all visitors. Through a proactive and integrated approach, the partnership will redefine security strategies for The Convention Centre, Exhibition Centre, and M&S Bank Arena, setting a new industry benchmark for security technology and visitor engagement in large-scale venues.

Strengthening Security in an Evolving Landscape

The partnership ensures that The ACC Liverpool Group is well-equipped to respond to emerging and evolving security challenges faced by complex venues. With a clear focus on long-term resilience, the collaboration underscores a shared commitment to enhancing security frameworks, ensuring the venues remain prepared for potential threats. Above all, both organisations are dedicated to fostering an environment of safety and hospitality, further solidifying Liverpool’s waterfront events campus as a leading destination where visitors and staff can feel secure, supported, and welcomed.

Delivering State-of-the-Art Security and Communications

As part of the partnership, 2CL Communications will leverage its expertise in integrated security and communication solutions, coupled with its renowned customer support, to ensure that The ACC Liverpool Group’s venues provide a safe and world-class environment for conferences, concerts, and exhibitions.

Eddie Dos Santos, Director of Operations and Venue Management at The ACC Liverpool Group, stated:

“The safety of our guests and teams is of the utmost importance to us. We are constantly reviewing and enhancing our procedures to ensure the safest possible experiences for everyone who visits our venues. 2CL is at the vanguard of security solutions and our partnership with them means we will benefit from the latest, cutting-edge security technology. This not only enhances safety but improves the visitor experience, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the events industry.”

Garrick Gregory, CEO of 2CL Communications, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying:

“I am delighted that we have partnered with ACC Liverpool. Supporting them in meeting their communication and security objectives with industry-leading technologies, especially across such a large and complex site, is really exciting. We are looking forward to an enduring relationship and keeping ACC Liverpool at the forefront of both venue safety and visitor experience.”

Expanding Operations to Strengthen Regional Support

To reinforce this strategic partnership, 2CL Communications has invested in a new office in Manchester and expanded its team in the north of the UK. This investment highlights 2CL’s commitment to delivering prompt on-site support and expertise to partners like The ACC Liverpool Group, ensuring a seamless security and communication experience across all venues.