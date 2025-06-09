Celebrating Fatherhood and Storytelling: Men of Literature Expo Returns to Detroit

Detroit to host inspirational literary event recognising male writers and the power of legacy through literacy

Michigan, US – 6 June 2025 – The Men of Literature Expo returns to Detroit this Saturday, 7 June, offering a vibrant pre-Father’s Day celebration dedicated to storytelling, mentorship, and the enduring influence of father figures in literature. The event begins at 4 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Centre, 18100 Meyers Road.

Designed as a cultural celebration rather than a conventional book event, the Expo brings together male authors, educators, and community influencers to honour literature as a force for legacy-building and empowerment. The day’s programme includes book readings, panel discussions, author meet-and-greets, and honest dialogue on the importance of male voices in literature.

This year’s host, Jabril Muhammad, is a proud Detroit native, accomplished author, and advocate for youth literacy. His book “My Future is Bright Because” has reached readers across the city, and his work continues to inspire marginalised voices to express themselves confidently and creatively through writing.

“The Men of Literature Expo is not just about books,” Jabril Muhammad said. “It’s about identity, legacy, and empowering people to tell their stories — especially men whose voices are often overlooked in literary spaces.”

Tickets are now available at www.liveinthed.tv. Advance tickets are priced at $7, with admission on the day costing $10. The event is family-friendly, and guests are encouraged to support independent authors and discover heartfelt gift options for Father’s Day.

Celebrate the storytellers shaping future generations — join us in Detroit for a day of inspiration, heritage, and the written word.

About Jabril Muhammad

Jabril Muhammad is the author of “My Future is Bright Because,” and a longtime advocate for youth literacy. His journey as a storyteller began in childhood and continues to inspire young minds across Detroit and beyond. He has written “Just Be From A to Z,” “Closing the Gap Inner Views of the Heart, Mind & Soul of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakahan,” “Have I Done Enough: A Question Asked By Our Mother,” “The Power of Self-Love: Overcoming Emotional Abandonment,” “Black Gold & How To Be Ourselves,” and “Why is Business Considered Warefare? Can the Black Man & Black Woman Win This Type of War.” Search for these titles and many others on Amazon.