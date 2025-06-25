Landshire Farm Foods Celebrates Another Cracking Year at Glastonbury Festival

MB Crocker, the family-run business behind Landshire Farm Foods, was once again proud to serve as the official egg supplier for the legendary Glastonbury Festival in 2025. This enduring relationship spans more than 20 years and highlights Landshire’s ongoing dedication to regional sourcing, sustainability, and delivering top-quality, fresh produce to one of the world’s most celebrated cultural gatherings.

This year, Landshire Farm Foods delivered an estimated 150,000 fresh eggs, all locally sourced, to feed the vast community that brings Glastonbury to life. From chart-topping artists and behind-the-scenes crew to the thousands of festivalgoers, Landshire eggs were at the heart of hearty breakfasts and nourishing meals across the site.

Built on Shared Principles

The longstanding collaboration between Glastonbury Festival and Landshire Farm Foods reflects a mutual commitment to supporting the local economy and prioritising eco-friendly farming methods. Nestled in the scenic countryside of North Dorset, MB Crocker has been a cornerstone of the region’s farming sector for generations. The company uses around 18,000 tonnes of locally grown wheat annually, working with more than 100 neighbouring farms. This not only bolsters the local farming community but also helps reduce emissions by cutting down on transport.

A Family Affair with Purpose

“We are absolutely thrilled to be supplying Glastonbury with our fresh farm eggs once again,” expressed Paul Crocker, Landshire Farm Foods Representative. “It’s a huge honour for our family and the entire team at Landshire Farm Foods. For over 20 years, we’ve seen our eggs become a small but significant part of the incredible Glastonbury experience, and we’re dedicated to providing the best quality for everyone enjoying the festival. Knowing that our eggs fuel so many people at such an important event truly fills us with pride.”

Sustainability at the Core

Glastonbury’s ongoing collaboration with Landshire Farm Foods reinforces its longstanding commitment to ethical sourcing and local partnerships. Both parties share a deep belief that sustainable, responsible farming is more than a trend — it’s an essential ethos.

Landshire is equally committed to high welfare standards and sustainable agricultural practices. Their focus on creating natural and healthy conditions for their hens ensures every egg is produced with care for both animals and the environment. This thoughtful approach is reflected in the rich taste and quality of the eggs supplied. The festival’s continued trust in Landshire is a clear endorsement of the company’s dedication to ethical farming and environmental stewardship.