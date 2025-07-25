Benidorm Stars Set to Light Up Rhyl in One-Night-Only North Wales Show

North Wales is set to host a slice of Spanish sunshine this autumn as Boujee Events unveils Benidorm All Stars Live!, an adult-only spectacular featuring some of the most iconic performers from the legendary Benidorm entertainment strip.

Taking place on Friday, 31st October 2025, at The Bodfor in Rhyl, the show promises a star-packed evening of laughter, music, and cabaret — featuring household names from much-loved series including ITV’s Benidorm and Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun.

Confirmed to appear are Crissy Rock, the irrepressible star of Benidorm and UK comedy legend; Sherrie Hewson, best known as Joyce Temple-Savage from the hit sitcom; Ben Alexander, whose Coldplay tribute act has wowed audiences across Europe; The Rodfather, a top Rod Stewart impersonator; and Ruby Rox, a comedy drag vocalist seen on Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun.

The event is the brainchild of Boujee Events, a North Wales-based company renowned for curating unforgettable themed nights and premium live shows.

Designed to capture the spirit of Benidorm’s bustling nightlife, the evening brings the excitement and flamboyance of the Spanish resort to a local setting — all without the need to board a plane.

This unique show will mark the first time these standout acts appear on the same stage in the UK. Chris Gentile, Director of Boujee Events, said:

“This is such an exciting time, I absolutely love Benidorm and to have the chance to work with this amazing line up is a privilege and an honour.”

Combining high-energy performances and well-known faces from television, Benidorm All Stars Live! is expected to appeal to fans of comedy, tribute acts, and classic holiday entertainment alike.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 25th July 2025, with a limited pre-sale currently available via the official Boujee Events website. A small number of tickets will also be available to purchase in person at The Bodfor, Rhyl, LL18 1AS.

The show is part of Boujee Events’ expanding calendar of immersive, luxury experiences across the UK — with more productions lined up for later this year.