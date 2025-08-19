Whisky Week Aberdeen Returns with 10 Days of Tastings Across 24 City Venues

Aberdeen is set to celebrate once again as Whisky Week makes its return to the Granite City from 21–31 August 2025.

Now in its second year, the festival transforms Aberdeen’s best whisky bars into the backdrop for a city-wide celebration. Twenty-four venues will take part, serving exclusive drams, curating special menus, and inviting both whisky aficionados and newcomers to explore the city through its finest pours.

Festival-goers can start their trail with drams priced from just £3, with every venue offering at least one option at £5 or less. From affordable sips to rare bottlings, the event encourages discovery—helping attendees find hidden gems, sample new releases, and enjoy whisky in the bars they already love.

Whisky Week is designed to be accessible and social, offering something for seasoned connoisseurs and first-time tasters alike.

Among the ticketed highlights is a three-hour guided walking tour on Saturday 23 August, led by whisky expert Fraser Campbell. This experience delves into Aberdeen’s distilling past, including its often illicit history, with participants enjoying four drams along the route.

On Friday 29 August, Fierce Bar will host a Whisky & Beer Pairing evening, matching five whiskies—The Glenlivet 12 & 15, Aberlour 12 & 16, and Chivas Regal 18—with five Fierce beers. The event will be hosted by Sam Alexander of Chivas Brothers.

The Aberdeen Whisky Shop, one of three official wristband collection points, will also run a special Mystery Flight throughout the festival. For £9, participants can test their palate by identifying three drams from 15 possible options. Correct entries will be entered into a prize draw for a £100 shop voucher.

Tickets for Whisky Week start at £6. Each wristband is valid for the entire 10 days and includes a festival guidebook, complete with the full line-up, tasting note pages, and background on every featured distillery.

Founder Charlie Bain said: “Whisky Week is about showing that whisky isn’t something to be intimidated by. It’s a chance to discover new whiskies, explore Aberdeen’s best whisky bars, and enjoy the city in a completely different way. From rare whiskies to everyday pours, there’s something here for everyone.”

For details on participating venues and to purchase wristbands, visit whiskyweek.co.uk/aberdeen.