Purdie Worldwide Joins Forces with Paralympian for Scottish Coast-to-Coast Charity Ride

This summer, Purdie Worldwide Removals and Storage is proud to launch another impactful charity initiative in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

On Saturday, 5th July, a dedicated group led by Paralympic Gold medallist Nathan Macqueen MBE will embark on a 55km cycle challenge, travelling coast to coast across Scotland along the Forth & Clyde canal towpaths. Beginning at Bowling Basin on the west coast at 10am, the team aims to reach the Kelpies’ eastern sealock by 4pm. The entire event will be streamed live via the Purdie Worldwide Facebook page.

This year’s challenge carries particular significance, as Nathan will complete the course using a hand bike, generously provided by Albion Mobility. His participation exemplifies the same strength and perseverance that saw him rise to the top of international Paralympic archery. Before a serious motorbike accident at 18, Nathan was a promising rugby talent, having represented the Glasgow Warriors U21s. Today, he channels that same spirit into sport and charitable efforts alike.

Joining Nathan for the journey are his wife Tara Macqueen, Mark Scoular and James Dunlop from Purdie Worldwide, and Matthew Prince from Alpine Studios. Their collective mission is to raise much-needed funds for those affected by cancer while motivating others through their example.

To ensure a smooth ride, Robert from Scot Cycles will accompany the team throughout the route, ready to assist with any mechanical issues that may arise.

“This challenge is about pushing boundaries, raising money, and showing what’s possible with teamwork and determination,” said Nathan Macqueen. “It’s a privilege to be part of something that supports such an important cause.”

Macmillan Cancer Support remains a cause close to the hearts of everyone at Purdie team Worldwide, and this challenge continues a fundraising journey that has already raised over £10,000.

To support the team or track their progress, visit the official challenge page or make a donation via JustGiving.