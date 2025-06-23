Vibrant Blooms Return: 2025 Opening Dates Announced for the Confetti Flower Field

One of Britain’s most beloved summer spectacles is set to return in all its floral glory. The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company has officially announced that its much-loved Confetti Flower Field will open to visitors from Thursday 26th June to Sunday 6th July 2025.

Located on the Wyke Manor Estate near Pershore in Worcestershire, the Confetti Flower Field is a unique annual event. Open for just eleven days each summer, it invites guests to wander through fields of blooming delphiniums — flowers cultivated specifically for creating eco-friendly, biodegradable petal confetti. This fleeting landscape of natural colour offers a truly breathtaking countryside experience.

Celebrated as “heaven” by ITV’s This Morning, the Confetti Flower Field has become a firm favourite in the UK’s summer calendar, drawing visitors not only from across the country but also from around the world — including the USA, Thailand, New Zealand and even day-trippers from Norway.

Founded in 1997 by local grower Charles Hudson, The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company began with a simple but powerful idea: to replace synthetic wedding confetti with petals harvested and dried by hand using only the elements. Delphiniums were eventually chosen for their ability to hold both colour and shape — perfect for celebrations and entirely sustainable.

In 2025, the flower field will open daily from 10am to 4pm, with final entry at 5pm. Admission is £9.95 per person, with free entry for children under 5. On-site parking is included in the ticket price, and advance booking is required due to overwhelming popularity.

New for 2025:

Sunset Evenings : On 26th June, 1st July and 3rd July , the field will open from 6:30pm to 9:30pm for a limited number of guests to enjoy serene twilight visits and golden-hour photo opportunities.

Weekday Family Discount : Families can enjoy half-price tickets for children aged 5–12 after 3pm on weekdays — ideal for post-school adventures.

Mobility Scooter Hire: For the first time, visitors will be able to pre-book off-road mobility scooters, improving accessibility for all.

Guests can also enjoy a range of seasonal offerings, including refreshments from the Confetti Café, artwork from the estate’s resident artist, hand-tied bunches of freshly cut flowers, and a pop-up gift shop featuring exclusive Confetti Field products.

Now widely regarded as one of the UK’s most photogenic countryside destinations, the Confetti Flower Field offers a colourful, immersive summer outing unlike any other.

For details and tickets, visit www.confettidirect.co.uk/flowerfield.