InviteJam has launched a new online invitation service, letting hosts send invitations drawn by hand by its in-house artist and manage event RSVPs. The launch comes as rising stamp prices make posted invitations more expensive in both the UK and the US.

InviteJam’s collection of over 300 designs include many drawn by hand, such as “Hedgerow” for weddings and “Snowfall” for Christmas. Each guest receives a sealed envelope addressed to them by name, which opens on screen to show the card. Guests can RSVP on the same page and the host sees every reply in one easy-to-use dashboard. Hosts can also ask guests questions such as meal choices and dietary requirements.

“People are not sending fewer invitations because they care less. Stamps keep going up and guest lists are long,” said Bernice Thomas, CEO of InviteJam.

“An invitation sent online should still look like someone made it. Ours are drawn by hand, and each one arrives addressed to the guest.”

Hosts can start in the invitation maker , choose from online wedding invitations or Christmas party invitations , or upload a design of their own, which gets the same envelope and reply page. Invitations are sent by email, or the host can copy a guest’s link into a message. The service is available in multiple languages, including French, Spanish and German. InviteJam carries no third-party advertising and does not sell host or guest data.

Research shows people are already sending fewer cards. In a YouGov poll of 2,310 UK adults in October, commissioned by the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, 19% of those who had sent Christmas cards by post said stamp prices had made them stop completely. A further 33% said they now send far fewer.

A UK first-class stamp is now £1.80, more than double the 85p it cost five years ago. A US Forever stamp is 82¢, 41% more than the 58¢ it cost in 2021. At those prices, stamps for 100 wedding invitations cost £180 in the UK and $82 in the US. Sending save-the-dates and thank-you cards to the same guests brings the totals to £540 and $246, before printing.

Bernice added: “Our service is free for events with up to 15 guests, and invitations for a 100-guest wedding, including save-the-dates and thank-you cards, cost £24.99 or $29.99. That is a significant saving on the hundreds it would cost to send by post.”