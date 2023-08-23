#image_title
NO LIMIT: TSZYU V BRUBAKER Live Stream: How to watch Any Where PPV Boxing

Nikita Tszyu has vowed to knock Jack Brubaker into retirement and then throw his next punches at brother Tim after the siblings’ sparring ban was lifted. ORDER ON MAIN EVENT ON KAYO SPORTS >

Tszyu will headline a pay-per-view fight for the first time when he takes on Brubaker at the Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday night. The build-up between the combatants had been cordial, but that changed when they weighed in at the Entertainment Quarter on Tuesday.

Nikita Tszyu, with an unbeaten record, faces Jack Brubaker, seeking redemption after a past defeat to Tim Tszyu. Plus, Liam Wilson, takes on undefeated world number 13 Carlos Alanis. ORDER ON MAIN EVENT ON KAYO SPORTS >

As they faced off in front of the cameras, Tszyu – at the instruction of Tim – told Brubaker that this fight would be his last.

“I was just telling him, ‘This is going to be your final fight, this is going to be your retirement, your last time in the sport … so enjoy it while it lasts,’” Tszyu said.

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker start time

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Wednesday, August 23
Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST
Prelims: 6 pm AEST / 4 pm AWST

“I told him, ‘I’m your grim reaper’. It feels good. That’s why I have my hood on right now. I feel like the grim reaper. I’m channeling that energy. I just need my scythe and I’m there.”

“He possesses the kind of skill that you can’t get from other sparring partners,” Nikita said of Tim.

“He’s a masterclass of a fighter. Hopefully he gets a southpaw opponent so I can give him some help as well, so it’s not so one-sided.

“I’m still not ready to go with him, but you’ve gotta dive into the deep end. The way my father taught us how to swim and hopefully we’d float.

“The way we were taught how to ski was he took us to the top of a mountain, without ever touching snow, and we had to get down ourselves. It took us five hours to get down but we got down and learned how to ski. That’s how we learned. That’s the mentality.”

Brubaker laughed off suggestions that his career was about to be ended.

“I’ve been around the block a few times, nothing rattles me,” Brubaker said. “He told me to enjoy the moment, he thinks this will be my last fight. I just let him know I’ve got plenty of fights left in me. I told him to soak it up because I’ll be coming in to console him in the change rooms afterwards.”

FULL CARD

Liam Wilson vs Carlos Alanis (Super featherweight)

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker (Super welterweight)

Toese Vousiutu vs Kiki Toa Leutele (Heavyweight)

Koen Mazoudier vs Ben Hussain (Super welterweight)

Luke Jackson vs Tyson Lantry (Lightweight)

TALE OF THE TAPE

Nikita Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker – super welterweight – 8 rounds

Tszyu: 6-0 (5 KOs)
Age: 25
Height: 177cm
Weight: 68.76kg
Reach: 178cm

Brubaker: 17-4-2 (8 KOs)
Age: 31
Height: 175cm
Weight: 69.82kg
Reach: 181cm

Liam Wilson vs Carlos Alanis – super-featherweight – 10 rounds

Liam Wilson: 11-2 (7 KOs)
Age: 27
Height: 176cm
Weight: 58.76kg
Reach: 178cm

Carlos Alanis: 12-0 (4 KOs)
Age: 25
Height: 175cm
Weight: 58.84kg
Reach: 180cm

Guide to watching Tszyu vs Brubaker boxing stream in Australia, New Zealand

Prepare to witness the clash between Nikita Tszyu and Jack Brubaker in a showdown you won’t want to miss. Here’s how you can catch all the action:

1. Live Broadcast Options: The Tszyu vs. Brubaker fight card will be broadcasted live on several platforms for your convenience.

2. Fox Sports (Ch. 503): For a thrilling start, tune in to Fox Sports (Ch. 503) at 6pm. Immerse yourself in the undercard action as the excitement builds.

3. Kayo: If you prefer streaming, Kayo is your go-to option. From 6pm, Kayo will also be streaming the undercard fights, ensuring you don’t miss a single moment.

4. Pay-Per-View Broadcast: As the anticipation reaches its peak, the broadcast will transition to pay-per-view at 7pm. For a seamless experience, ensure you have access to the following platforms:

  • Main Event: Secure your access to the main event through Main Event pay-per-view service. This ensures you catch every knockout, jab, and hook in crystal-clear detail.
  • Kayo: Continue enjoying the action on Kayo as it seamlessly transitions to pay-per-view. Stay connected to the intense showdown between Tszyu and Brubaker.
  • Fitepass: For those seeking alternatives and optimal viewing methods without the need for VPN or cable, consider exploring FitePass. This risk-free, one-time payment subscription provides comprehensive access to the No Limit boxing clash between Tszyu and Brubaker. Experience the match from the USA, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and over 120 other countries across the globe.

Whether you choose Fox Sports, Kayo, or the pay-per-view options, get ready to immerse yourself in a clash of titans as Nikita Tszyu takes on Jack Brubaker. The action begins with the undercard, building up to the main event that will have you on the edge of your seat. Tune in and be part of this unforgettable boxing spectacle.

 

