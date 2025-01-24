ActionOPTIONS First Release Sells Out – ActionCOACH UK Opens Second Round of Investment

ActionCOACH UK, the nation’s foremost business coaching franchise, is proud to announce that its initial release of the ActionOPTIONS investment model has sold out. Due to unprecedented demand, a second release has now opened, offering more investors the chance to join this innovative initiative.

Tackling Business Challenges in the UK

With 10% of UK businesses closing every year and over 1.5 million shuttered in the past five years, ActionOPTIONS offers a much-needed solution. By combining ActionCOACH’s world-renowned coaching framework with an investor-focused model, ActionOPTIONS provides essential tools for business success while ensuring guaranteed financial returns for investors.

“We designed ActionOPTIONS to tackle the high failure rate among businesses by providing a lifeline for growth and sustainability,” said Ian Christelow, Chairman & Co-Founder at ActionCOACH UK. “The overwhelming success of our first release shows investors are not only eager for strong returns but also for opportunities that make a positive societal impact.”

A Rewarding Investment Model

For £99,000, investors can establish a profitable business coaching territory managed by ActionCOACH over a three-year period. The benefits include:

A guaranteed annual return of 10% , totalling £131,700 by year three, underwritten by ActionCOACH UK.

, totalling £131,700 by year three, underwritten by ActionCOACH UK. Flexible options to remain passive , take an active role in the business, or exit with guaranteed returns.

, take an active role in the business, or exit with guaranteed returns. The chance to drive real change in the local business landscape.

A Proven System with Exceptional Results

ActionCOACH’s coaching system is globally recognised for helping businesses achieve scalable growth and operational efficiency. With an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 84 – surpassing global brands like Apple and Ritz-Carlton – the programme has earned a reputation for excellence.

Franchisees have seen territories exceed £1 million in annual revenue within five years, showcasing the impressive earning potential of the model.

Limited Availability for Second Release

Only 10 territories are available in this second release, and just 90 in total across the UK. Investors can secure their place with an initial £1,000 deposit, with additional payments made in stages.

Get Involved Today

To find out more about ActionOPTIONS or view available territories, visit https://franchise.actioncoach.co.uk/franchise-options-apply to book a call with Julie Wagstaff, Managing Director of ActionCOACH UK.