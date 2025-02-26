Causeway Securities Names Jon Little as Board Chair to Drive Growth and Expansion

Causeway Securities Ltd, a specialist investment firm focused on structured products, has announced the appointment of Jon Little as its new Board Chair. With extensive experience in asset management and financial services, Jon is expected to play a key role in steering the company through its next phase of growth and expansion.

Bringing a strong background in global executive leadership and board-level positions across both public and private asset management firms, Jon joins Causeway Securities with an impressive track record. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Alderwood Partners and has also been an adviser to asset managers and Northill Capital, where he and his team built the business to $91 billion in assets under management before he sold his stake and departed in 2020. His previous roles include Vice Chairman and CEO of BNY Mellon’s international asset management business, as well as Chair of The Dreyfus Corporation. Additionally, he serves as Chair of Local Pensions Partnership Investment (LPPI), a £27 billion ($33 billion) public pension fund manager, and has previously held independent non-executive directorships at Oxford Brookes University Endowment, Quilter plc, and Jupiter Fund Management. His wealth of expertise will be instrumental in strengthening Causeway Securities’ leadership in structured products distribution.

CEO Conor O’Donnell welcomed Jon’s appointment, highlighting the significant value he brings to the company.

“We are thrilled to have Jon join us as Board Chair. His vast experience and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver innovative financial solutions to our clients globally. His decision to join the company is a testament to the strength of our business and our ambitious future plans.”

Sharing his enthusiasm about the role, Jon expressed his confidence in Causeway Securities’ future prospects.

“I am delighted to be joining Causeway Securities and to become an investor in the firm at such an exciting time in its development. The company’s commitment to drive innovation and strong market presence make it well-positioned for future growth. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to drive strategic initiatives and unlock new opportunities.”

With a strong focus on providing top-tier structured investment solutions, Causeway Securities is committed to expanding its global presence. Under Jon’s leadership, the company is set to accelerate its growth strategy and further enhance awareness of structured products within the financial services sector.