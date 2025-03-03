Sun Spear Fund Makes Strategic Seed Investments in The Charge Solution and Aqua Eye Tech

Sun Spear Fund, an adaptive impact investment firm, has announced strategic seed investments in two pioneering technology startups tackling critical infrastructure issues: The Charge Solution, a Cambridge University spin-out focused on advanced wireless charging for electric vehicles, and Aqua Eye Tech, a Manila-based startup developing innovative IoT water management systems.

These investments highlight Sun Spear Fund’s unique strategy of identifying and supporting transformative technologies in sectors where traditional investors may be hesitant. Both startups are at the forefront of innovation, delivering solutions that address pressing environmental and infrastructure challenges across diverse regions.

“These investments exemplify our approach to identifying patterns that others overlook and deploying capital where it can create optimal impact,” said David Meyer, Investment Director at Sun Spear Fund. “We see patterns emerging in both wireless charging and water management that signal major shifts in how these critical systems will function in the coming decades.”

The Charge Solution is pioneering wireless charging technology for electric and autonomous vehicles, leveraging resonant electromagnetic induction. Its proprietary Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer system allows vehicles to charge while in motion, potentially transforming EV adoption by reducing battery size needs and extending driving range. The technology boasts an efficiency rate of 90-93%, on par with traditional plug-in charging systems, while eliminating the need for physical connections. Its high position tolerance offers significant advantages for fleet management, autonomous vehicles, and public charging networks.

Meanwhile, Aqua Eye Tech is creating cutting-edge water management solutions by integrating IoT technology with advanced analytics. The Manila-based startup’s platform provides real-time monitoring, leak detection, and predictive maintenance for urban water infrastructure. Designed to enhance water security in rapidly growing cities across Southeast Asia, the technology delivers major efficiency, sustainability, and conservation benefits. Its capability to identify leaks and optimise distribution could result in the conservation of millions of gallons of water annually in water-scarce regions.

These investments align with Sun Spear Fund’s philosophy of adaptive capital deployment, where the firm identifies opportunities amid uncertainty and strategically positions itself to anticipate future challenges. Sun Spear believes that driving meaningful change requires both vision and precision.

“We don’t chase trends, we trace patterns,” explained Meyer. “Our investment thesis centres on identifying the spaces between conventional thinking where true innovation thrives. Both The Charge Solution and Aqua Eye operate in these intervals, developing solutions that address fundamental infrastructure challenges in novel ways.”

Sun Spear Fund will take board observer positions with both companies, offering strategic guidance as they expand operations and enter their respective markets. These investments reinforce Sun Spear’s commitment to infrastructure solutions and environmental sustainability within its broader investment strategy.

The funding will be allocated to product development, team growth, and market expansion efforts for both startups. The financial details of the investments have not been disclosed.